Mere hours after its world premiere, the first-ever iX4 has landed in the BMW configurator in Germany, giving us a look at the entry-level version.

Article Summary The BMW iX4 starts at €70,900 in Germany before you start piling on the options.

There are some key differences compared to the iX3, with BMW giving the coupe-SUV more standard equipment.

As usual, Alpine White is the only “free” paint option, while these are the only wheels that don’t cost extra.

Like clockwork, BMW has already fired up the German configurator for the iX4. Screenshots from the online build tool show what €70,900 buys you, provided you stay away from the options list. Compared with its traditionally shaped sibling, the iX3, its cooler cousin has a couple of aces up its sleeve. And no, we’re not talking about that roofline we’re hoping to see one day on an actual coupe.

We are talking about the M Sport Package, which comes standard on the iX4. Similarly, even the base model gets the panoramic glass roof. These two additions to the standard equipment instantly elevate the coupe-ified SUV’s appearance, even if the body color is underwhelming. No surprise there, with Alpine White being the only finish that doesn’t command a premium.

You know times have changed when even the base configuration gets 20-inch wheels. We’re not talking about a 7 Series, but a crossover positioned in the 3 Series/X3 segment. Predictably, they don’t look nearly as exciting as the wheels BMW showcased in the official release, but for a zero-option model, they’re not too shabby either.

Which To Choose: iX3 Or iX4?

Of course, “zero-option” is debatable because you get some goodies the iX3 doesn’t have from the start. The iX4 40 xDrive costs a full €5,000 more than an iX3 40 xDrive. Add the M Sport Package, and the difference shrinks to just €1,200. In fact, adding the panoramic glass roof makes the iX3 a little more expensive. That’s not to say the iX4 is suddenly the better deal, as some buyers will naturally prioritize practicality over style, opting for the bigger cargo area and increased rear headroom.

But the iX4 40 xDrive has a slight advantage in range. It goes 638 kilometers (396 miles) on a single charge in the WLTP cycle, or 17 km (nearly 11 miles) more than the iX3 40 xDrive. The difference stems from the iX4’s more aero-friendly shape and slightly lower drag coefficient. Similarly, the iX4 50 xDrive has a minor range advantage over its iX3 equivalent, with 828 km (515 miles) versus 806 km (501 miles).

The BMW iX4 M60 Will Arrive In The Configurator In Late January 2027

These are the only two versions available to configure in Germany for now. A third flavor will join them at the end of January 2027, when BMW adds the iX4 M60. Don’t hold your breath for another X4 with combustion engines, because the company has made it crystal clear that the ICE has handed over the baton to the EV.

We’ll be doing the exact opposite of this configurator exercise by loading up the iX4 with options to the brim, so watch this space. However, we won’t know how much a fully optioned “NA7” really costs until the M Performance version arrives, and whether we can push it into six-figure territory as we recently did with the new 3 Series.