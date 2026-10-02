BMW pairs its most expensive paint with the cheapest iX3, the rear-wheel-drive iX3 40 with a single motor and smaller battery. It also comes with quite a few options beyond the Individual color.

Article Summary This rear-wheel-drive BMW iX3 40 wears Individual Twilight Purple, a £4,385 option in the UK.

The right-hand-drive example also has the M Sport Package and the largest wheels available, a 22-inch set.

BMW has been gradually expanding the Individual palette at its new Debrecen plant, with more colors added in May and again earlier this week.

The new BMW iX3 is already turning into something of a rolling showcase for BMW’s Individual department. This particular example makes a strong case for purple, with its Twilight Purple paint giving the Neue Klasse SUV a very different personality from the mostly sensible colors we’ve seen so far.

And yes, this is the entry-level iX3 40. The right-hand-drive example photographed for BMW UK combines the single-motor, rear-wheel-drive powertrain with the optional M Sport Package and the largest wheels available: 22-inch Y-spoke 1054 M Bicolor alloys. The Individual paint alone costs a rather eye-watering £4,385 in Britain.

That makes the configuration particularly interesting. BMW pairs its most expensive paint option with the cheapest iX3, which is otherwise the sensible choice in the range. The iX3 40 uses a single rear-mounted electric motor producing 315 horsepower and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, while its 82.6-kWh usable battery enables up to 645 kilometers (401 miles) of WLTP range in the most efficient configuration, which is presumably with a different set of wheels.

2027 BMW iX3: All Individual Colors Available

Of course, you don’t buy an Individual paint job to keep the price down. Twilight Purple is one of several Individual colors BMW added to the iX3 lineup earlier this year. When the Neue Klasse SUV entered production at the new Debrecen plant in Hungary, the selection of Individual colors was understandably limited. The factory initially offered just Tanzanite Blue and Frozen Space Silver as BMW gradually brought its new paint shop online.

That changed in late May, when BMW expanded the palette with nine additional Individual finishes. And the luxury automaker isn’t done yet, as it announced more Individual hues just this week. As things stand, the German configurator, which is usually the most up-to-date, shows the following special colors.

Frozen Pure Red

Twilight Purple

Purple Silk

Voodoo Blue

Tanzanite Blue

Orinoco, Java Green

Urban Green

Malachite Green

Grigio Telesto Pearl

Sepang Bronze

Frozen Black

Frozen Space Silver

Frozen Ocean Wave Blue

More Colors Are Likely On The Way

That’s worth highlighting because the Hungarian plant is still the new kid on BMW’s manufacturing block. It isn’t yet at the point where it can offer the enormous Individual color selection available at some of the automaker’s more established factories. For now, Debrecen is still far short of the roughly 150 colors available in Dingolfing for the hot M5. Even so, Twilight Purple is a pretty good indication of where things are heading.

It doesn’t make the electric crossover look like a giant grape; it’s unmistakably purple under the right light. Combined with the iX3’s clean Neue Klasse design and those enormous wheels, it’s considerably more flamboyant than the early examples BMW showed in relatively conservative finishes.

Photos: BMW UK / Matt Howell