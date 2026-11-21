Article Summary The recall covers 236 i5 eDrive40, xDrive40 and M60 models and 50 i7 50 xDrive and 60 xDrive models, built between May 12 and July 23, 2026.

BMW estimates only 0.2 percent of the cars actually have the faulty software and knows of no accidents or injuries.

The problem started at supplier TE Connectivity, which told BMW on October 8 that some charging units had shipped with testing software instead of the production version.

About 286 BMW i5 and i7 sedans may have left the factory with charging port software meant for testing, not for customers. BMW says in a new NHTSA filing that the wrong software could, in rare cases, raise the risk of electric shock and injury. Owners of the affected 2026-2027 BMW i5 and 2027 BMW i7 will get a letter in late December telling them to book a free software update at a BMW dealer.

Which BMW i5 And i7 Models Are Part Of The Recall?

The recall, NHTSA campaign 26V731, covers two electric sedans built over a few weeks this summer:

2026-2027 BMW i5 eDrive40, i5 xDrive40 and i5 M60, built between May 12 and July 22, 2026: 236 cars

2027 BMW i7 50 xDrive and i7 60 xDrive, built between June 15 and July 23, 2026: 50 cars

The number that will reassure most owners is BMW’s own estimate. According to the NHTSA recall report, only 0.2 percent of the 286 cars are expected to actually have the faulty software. That works out to less than one car, but all 286 are included in the campaign.

What Went Wrong With The Charging Port Software?

The problem started at the supplier. On October 8, TE Connectivity, the Swiss company that makes the high-voltage charging port for these cars, told BMW about an issue with the software that runs during charging. BMW opened an engineering investigation and went through the supplier’s production and shipping records. It found that some charging units may have shipped with testing software instead of the production version.

That testing software doesn’t meet the specification BMW uses for high-voltage battery charging. The filing doesn’t say what the test code does differently, and it doesn’t list any warning light or message that would tell an owner something is wrong. BMW decided on a voluntary recall on October 28 and says it knows of no accidents or injuries linked to the problem.

When Will BMW Dealers Have The Fix?

The fix is a software update to the charging port, done for free at any authorized BMW dealer. BMW notified dealers on November 4, the same day it filed the recall. Owner letters go out by first-class mail on December 25, 2026, and that is also the day the affected VINs become searchable on NHTSA’s recall lookup.

Owners who don’t want to wait can ask their dealer whether the update is ready yet. BMW says in the filing that a fix done before the recall letters arrive would be covered under the New Vehicle Limited Warranty. That’s why it isn’t offering a separate reimbursement program for early repairs.