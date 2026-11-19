BMW plans to sell the long-wheelbase iX3 in several Asian markets, but major regions such as Europe and North America are not getting the NA6.

Article Summary The extra length primarily benefits rear passengers, a key consideration for Chinese luxury-car buyers.

BMW quotes a maximum CLTC range of 571 miles (919 kilometers) on a single charge.

The long-wheelbase iX3 will also reach other markets, including India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Internally known as the “NA6,” the more spacious iX3 entered series production on November 16 at BMW Brilliance’s Shenyang production complex in northeastern China. The first locally built Neue Klasse model will officially go on sale on November 25, when BMW will also begin customer deliveries.

Unlike the standard-wheelbase iX3 (NA5), which BMW builds in Debrecen, Hungary, the company developed the stretched Chinese-market NA6 specifically to meet local customer preferences. The iX3 Long Wheelbase measures 192.3 inches (4,885 millimeters) long, 74.6 inches (1,895 mm) wide, and 64.4 inches (1,635 mm) high. Its wheelbase stretches to 118.3 inches (3,005 mm), an additional 4.3 inches (108 mm) compared to the standard model.

That extra length should make the electric SUV considerably more accommodating for rear passengers, an important selling point in China, where long-wheelbase derivatives are particularly popular. BMW has also given the NA6 several market-specific touches, including semi-hidden door handles to comply with a new safety regulation that bans pop-out door handles.

China Gets A Base iX3 The Rest Of The World Doesn’t

The long-wheelbase iX3 has a cheaper entry-level version called the iX3 30L, which the rest of the world doesn’t have. It switches to a smaller 77-kWh battery using lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry instead of the nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cells found in the more expensive versions.

Despite the smaller pack, BMW quotes 391 miles (630 kilometers) of range on the CLTC cycle. Starting at RMB 269,900 (approximately $40,000), it’s considerably cheaper than its siblings, but don’t expect this version to make it to Europe or North America either. Stepping up to the iX3 40L xDrive costs RMB 299,900 (around $42,000) and increases the range to 436 miles (702 kilometers), while the range-topping iX3 50L xDrive costs RMB 339,900 (roughly $48,000) and stretches the claimed range to 571 miles (919 kilometers). Both higher-spec versions get dual-motor all-wheel drive and larger NMC batteries.

Back in August, BMW engineers drove an iX3 50L xDrive from the company’s production facility in Shenyang to its R&D center in Beijing, covering 640 miles (1,030.2 kilometers) without stopping to recharge. Even more remarkably, the SUV still had 5% battery capacity left when it arrived. That’s well beyond its official CLTC rating, although BMW conducted this internal range test under specific conditions that don’t necessarily reflect a typical everyday drive.

The Standard iX3 Is Already A Smash Hit

Production in Shenyang began after BMW launched series production of the standard-wheelbase iX3 in Debrecen a little over a year ago. The Hungarian factory has since ramped up considerably, introducing a third shift after receiving 100,000 European orders for the electric SUV within its first year. Later in 2027, the regular NA5 will also be made in Mexico at the San Luis Potosí factory.

Looking ahead, the iX3 Long Wheelbase won’t remain exclusive to China. BMW has previously confirmed plans to offer the model in selected international markets, including India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Europe and North America aren’t on that list, though, so buyers in those regions will have to settle for the standard-wheelbase version.

And if the iX3L still isn’t big enough, BMW has another option in the pipeline. From 2027, the company will also build and sell a long-wheelbase iX5 in China, giving buyers a larger electric SUV with even more room in the back. Not only that, but the iX7 is likely heading to China as well next year.