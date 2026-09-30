BMW is expanding the iX3 lineup in Europe with a cheaper all-wheel-drive version, plus seat adjustment controls in the doors, and other tweaks.

Article Summary The iX3 40 xDrive goes 386 miles (621 kilometers) on a single charge, just 9 miles (14 kilometers) fewer than its rear-wheel-drive sibling.

All iX3s get illuminated seat adjustment controls in the doors but only when combined with the optional multifunction or sport seats.

For 2027, the iX3 gains fresh colors, a standard wireless charging pad, and optional high-gloss roof rails.

A year, 100,000 orders, and 50,000 units sold later, the iX3 is already getting some significant tweaks. Joining the electric crossover’s lineup is a new 40 xDrive version, which slots neatly between the rear-wheel-drive 40 model and the more expensive, all-wheel-drive 50 xDrive. Predictably, it uses the smaller 82.6-kWh battery from the entry-level version rather than the larger 108.7-kWh pack.

BMW says the new iX3 40 xDrive can do up to 621 kilometers (386 miles) on a single charge in the WLTP cycle. That’s only 24 kilometers (15 miles) fewer than the equivalent rear-wheel-drive version, which the German configurator now lists at 645 kilometers (401 miles). Interestingly, that’s actually slightly more than a few months ago, when the iX3 40 went on sale in Europe.

As for power, the xDrive version predictably outpunches its single-motor cousin. BMW quotes a combined output of 369 hp, or 54 hp more than the rear-wheel-drive model. Munich doesn’t mention torque, but if the new i3 40 xDrive sedan is any indication, it should pack 520 Nm (384 lb-ft), or 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) more than the non-xDrive variant. The extra electric grunt and traction help it reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.6 seconds, shaving 0.3 seconds off the rear-wheel-drive model’s time.

BMW Updates The iX3 In Europe For 2027

But the 2027 iX3 has more than the new 40 xDrive flavor. BMW is also adding new colors, including Mineral White and a bunch of Individual colors like this Frozen Pure Red. Inside, the most notable change is in the front door cards, which now host the seat adjustment controls. Yes, there are now more buttons inside, but only if the vehicle is ordered with the optional multifunction sport seats.

Elsewhere, the Euro-spec iX3 gets a standard wireless smartphone charging pad and a Travel & Comfort adapter. At an additional cost, buyers can spec the electric crossover with glossy black roof rails. The last change is mechanical, as BMW’s engineers have modified the geometry of the brake calipers on vehicles ordered with the M Sport brakes, regardless of whether the calipers are blue or red.

The 2027 BMW iX3 Configurator Is Already Live In Germany

All of these tweaks are already available in the German configurator, where the iX3 40 xDrive starts at €65,900. That makes it €2,500 more expensive than the rear-wheel-drive model, but it’s still €5,000 cheaper than the 50 xDrive. Curiously, there’s still no word on a hotter iX3 M60, even though BMW has already revealed the i3 M60 sedan, which goes on sale in 2027.

Don’t go looking for the long-wheelbase iX3 in any configurator in Europe or North America. BMW will sell the NA6 only in China and a handful of other markets, such as India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. Similarly, we don’t expect China’s iX3 30 base model to go global either, but we are looking forward to what’s planned at the other end of the lineup: the electric X3 M. The ZA5 is likely to debut next year with a quad-motor setup shared with the M3 ZA0 sedan.