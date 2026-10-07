It's not just any iX4 as the M-specific mirrors and yellow lights point to the M Performance version, likely the iX4 M60.

Article Summary Codenamed NA7, the BMW iX4 is likely to get an M Performance version from day one.

The first teaser video shared on social media might also be the last since the debut is right around the corner.

BMW has previously announced the iX4 goes on sale this year, with deliveries expected to start in early 2027.

BMW is getting ready to pull the covers off the iX4, and it looks like the first teaser is finally here. Well, it might also be the last, since the reveal could happen at any moment. The company posted a short video on social media showing the upcoming electric swoopy crossover, and the clip seems to highlight an M Performance version. While BMW isn’t saying which version we’re looking at yet, all signs point to the rumored iX4 M60.

The M-specific mirrors and yellow lights suggest the iX4’s world debut will also include the M Performance version. Logic suggests its technical specifications won’t be too far off another M-flavored car from the modern Neue Klasse era: the recently announced i3 M60 sedan. Expect a dual-motor xDrive setup as standard, with more punch than the 463 horsepower and 645 Newton-meters (475 pound-feet) offered by the i3/iX3 50 xDrive models.

The iX4 (codenamed NA7) teaser arrives at exactly the right time. BMW has already confirmed that another Neue Klasse model will enter production at its Debrecen plant this fall, with sales starting before year-end. First deliveries should kick off early next year. The iX4 is likely the model to roll off the assembly line in Hungary, where BMW already has a three-shift operation to meet strong demand for the iX3.

The BMW iX4 Will Not Have A Gasoline Equivalent

When it hits the market, the iX4 will effectively pick up where the combustion-powered X4 left off. The G02 ended production in 2025 without a direct successor, but BMW isn’t giving up on the swoopy SUV formula. Instead, it’s transforming the X4 into an EV and giving it the same Neue Klasse underpinnings as the new iX3. And before you get your hopes up, another generation with gas engines isn’t happening.

Visually, the iX4 should be closely related to its more upright iX3 sibling up front, before taking a dramatically different approach behind the B-pillar. Spy shots have already shown a much more aggressively sloped roof, creating a fastback-like silhouette. That’s the whole point of an X4, of course: sacrificing some practicality to look considerably cooler.

The BMW X4 M Is Potentially Coming Back As A Hot EV

BMW clearly isn’t waiting much longer to drop the camo. Looking ahead, we also wouldn’t rule out a true M version, codenamed ZA7, with a quad-motor setup borrowed from the upcoming M3. Of course, the i3 Touring and iX3 crossover are getting M Lite and M treatments, so the future looks exciting for those willing to embrace high-performance EVs.

Because apparently one electric X3 isn’t enough, BMW is once again proving that there’s no body style it won’t turn into an EV. The iX4 will give buyers essentially the same recipe with a swoopier roof and a little less practicality, because apparently looking sportier is worth giving up some cargo space. If BMW keeps going at this pace, we’ll soon need a flowchart to keep track of all the Neue Klasse crossovers.