BMW has finally confirmed an iX4, and it’s coming sooner than you think. Sales will start before the end of the year, meaning the world premiere should happen very soon.

Article Summary The iX4 is officially on its way, and we won’t have to wait much longer to see how accurate our exclusive rendering is.

Codenamed NA7, the coupe-styled iX4 will give the iX3 a far more dramatic roofline, trading some practicality for extra style.

It’s likely to cost a little more than the equivalent iX3, with which it’s expected to share an assembly line at BMW’s Debrecen plant in Hungary.

It’s been an open secret for quite some time, but BMW has finally made it official: the iX4 is coming, and it will go on sale before the end of 2026. The announcement comes via a document released this week during a two-day Capital Markets event outlining what lies ahead. The swoopy X model doesn’t come as a huge surprise, considering how many times the electric coupe-SUV has been spotted testing, but it’s nice to finally have confirmation from Munich.

Codenamed “NA7,” the iX4 will essentially be the iX3’s sportier-looking sibling. While the two should share plenty of hardware underneath, BMW is giving the first electric X4 a much more dramatic silhouette. The roofline will drop heavily behind the B-pillars, creating the familiar coupe-SUV profile at the expense of some rear headroom and cargo space.

In other words, if you need maximum practicality, the regular iX3 remains the obvious choice. If you want something that looks a little more exciting, though still far from a coupe in the traditional sense, BMW will soon have you covered. The iX4 will neatly slot above the iX2 and below an alleged iX6 coming later this decade.

BMW Could Build The iX4 In Hungary

BMW stays mum on technical specifications, but the iX4 should share almost everything with the iX3. Production is also expected to take place in Debrecen, alongside the conventionally shaped model. The Hungarian site is already running 24/7 after BMW recently added a third shift to keep up with strong demand for the iX3.

The “NA5” has racked up 100,000 orders within a year, but its cooler cousin is unlikely to be this popular. The “NA7” should be a niche model, just like the gas-fueled X4 it indirectly replaces in BMW’s complicated lineup. On second thought, the portfolio will actually lose some models, with the 2 Series Active Tourer already confirmed to bow out without a replacement.

It’s Likely To Cost More Than The iX3

As for pricing, BMW hasn’t announced anything yet, but expect the iX4 to carry a premium over an equivalent iX3. That’s hardly shocking. You’re essentially paying extra for the less practical body style because apparently people will happily sacrifice some cargo space if the roofline looks cool enough. As a refresher, the iX3 kicks off at $62,850 in the United States for the 50 xDrive. In Germany, the math starts at €63,400 for the iX3 40.

The timing is perhaps the biggest piece of news. BMW says the iX4 will go on sale before the end of this year, meaning the official reveal can’t be far away. It won’t happen at the Paris Motor Show, simply because BMW isn’t attending, despite initially saying it would travel to the City of Lights. The iX4 might drop by the Athens Auto Show next week, but we don’t know that for sure.

And just like that, the X4 is back. Only this time, there won’t be a gas or diesel engine hiding underneath that swoopy roof.