The rumors were true: BMW is about to give the electric i3 the M Performance treatment, bridging the gap between the i3 50 xDrive and the mighty M3. It's coming to America.

Article Summary The M Performance i3 will have dual motors and xDrive as standard equipment.

BMW isn't talking specs just yet, but it'll definitely outpunch the i3 50 xDrive without stepping on the M3's toes.

Echoing the gas-fueled M350 xDrive with an inline-six engine, the fully electric i3 M60 will have distinctive yellow lights as all future M Performance and M cars.

It was only a matter of time before BMW announced it would give the new i3 the M Performance treatment. Next year, the fully electric sedan will get the long-rumored M60 version, slotting neatly between the i3 50 xDrive and the upcoming electric M3. The M Lite flavor will give buyers who want more performance without going all the way to M-car territory another option. And yes, it’s heading to the United States.

BMW isn’t talking specifications just yet, so we’ll have to wait for the official numbers. Still, logic tells us the i3 M60 will have more power than the i3 50 xDrive. The latter already packs 463 horsepower and 645 Newton-meters (475 pound-feet) of torque from its standard dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup.

The M Performance version should also improve on the i3 50 xDrive’s 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) time of 4.7 seconds. With more power and the same basic dual-motor, xDrive recipe, breaking into the low-four-second range would hardly come as a surprise. Top speed should increase as well. The i3 50 xDrive is limited to 200 km/h (124 mph), and an M Performance model would look rather silly if it couldn’t stretch its legs a little further.

Even With Less Range, The i3 M60 Will Be A Mile-Cruncher

BMW won’t turn the i3 M60 into a high-speed Autobahn missile, but there’s clearly room above the 50 xDrive. There will almost certainly be a trade-off, though. The i3 50 xDrive can travel up to 912 kilometers (567 miles) on the WLTP cycle, which is an enormous number for an electric sedan. Don’t expect the M60 to match that figure.

That’s simply not how performance versions work. More power, stickier tires, a more aggressive chassis setup, and potentially larger wheels all tend to hurt efficiency. BMW could also tune the M60 differently to prioritize sustained performance rather than extracting every last kilometer from the battery. In other words, range will likely take a hit, although it should still be more than adequate for everyday use.

The i3 M60 will also stand out visually. BMW says it’ll use the same distinctive yellow lights we’ve already seen on the new M350 xDrive. In fact, going forward, all M Performance and M cars will get the so-called M Yellow Lights. These have also appeared on the X5 M60e in an “X” motif.

The BMW i3 M60 May Be The Sweet Spot In The Lineup

More importantly, the M60 gives BMW a way to create a proper performance ladder for the new electric 3 Series family. At the bottom are the more efficiency-focused versions, namely the aforementioned i3 50 xDrive and the newly announced entry-level i3 40 xDrive. Then comes the M Performance M60, before the full-fat electric M3 arrives.

That positioning makes plenty of sense. BMW doesn’t need the M60 to embarrass the M3. It simply needs to be noticeably quicker and more entertaining than the regular i3 while leaving enough headroom for the first electric M3 to flex its considerably bigger muscles. The ZA0 is also coming in 2027 and may have around 800 hp from an already confirmed quad-motor setup. The full-fat M3 will also get a dedicated battery pack, turning it into a whole new animal.

But the i3 M60 could be the sweet spot for buyers who want serious EV performance without going full M. The i3 50 xDrive is already quick enough for most people, but adding more power and a sharper chassis should make the M60 considerably more interesting. At the same time, it won’t command the same premium as the electric M3, yet it should scratch the performance itch for many people.

The Wagons Are Coming

With the already-spotted i3 Touring (NA1) potentially debuting in 2027, it would make perfect sense for BMW to give the long-roof model the M Performance treatment soon after. We also wouldn’t rule out a full-fat electric M3 Touring (ZA1) later this decade.

Engine loyalists don’t need to worry, since there’s a high chance the 3 Series Touring (G51) will get both sides of M. In fact, a G88 codename has already surfaced for the flagship version, but it’s likely the last of the cars we’ve mentioned to break cover. Don’t expect to see it before late 2028 or early 2029.