BMW is now making the iX3 around the clock at the Debrecen factory in Hungary, where beginning this fall, it'll build a second Neue Klasse model, most likely the iX4.

Article Summary BMW’s Debrecen plant is now running around the clock after the electric SUV racked up 100,000 orders within a year.

The Hungarian factory has already assembled more than 50,000 vehicles since series production started eight months ago.

BMW will add a second Neue Klasse model to the assembly lines in Hungary this fall. It's likely the iX4.

BMW is stepping on the gas (well, electric) pedal in Debrecen. After adding a second shift in March, much sooner than originally planned, the Hungarian factory has now moved to a 24-hour production schedule. The third shift has already started, marking the fastest production ramp-up of any new BMW plant to date.

The timing is hardly a coincidence. We recently reported that 100,000 customers across Europe have already ordered the new iX3 in the year since its world premiere. That demand has prompted the company to ramp up production much faster than planned. It took roughly eight months to go from the start of series production to three-shift operation. More than 5,000 employees have contributed to the ramp-up, with BMW pointing to the workforce’s rapid expansion and training as key parts of the achievement.

The numbers are particularly noteworthy considering the iX3 isn’t just another next-generation BMW; it’s a new-everything product. It is the first series-production Neue Klasse model in the modern era, introducing a new electrical architecture, sixth-generation batteries and motors, iDrive X infotainment, Panoramic Vision windshield projection, and so much more.

The €2 Billion Investment Is Beginning To Pay Off

Spanning more than 400 hectares, Debrecen was purpose-built around the Neue Klasse and represents an investment of more than €2 billion. BMW recently celebrated the 50,000th example built in Debrecen ahead of the iX3’s launch in key markets such as North America. The Hungarian site builds the standard-wheelbase model, codenamed NA5, while China builds the stretched and fancier NA6. The latter is also coming to a few other markets, including India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia, but not Europe or the United States.

Looking ahead, Debrecen won’t remain the only BMW factory assembling the iX3 for much longer. In Mexico, production of the electric SUV is scheduled to begin sometime in 2027 at the San Luis Potosí site. Meanwhile, a second Neue Klasse model will hit the assembly lines in Hungary this fall. All signs point toward the first-ever iX4, a coupe-styled version with an impressively rakish roofline.

M Performance And M Versions Incoming

On the performance side, BMW is giving both the iX3 and iX4 the M treatment with spicy M60 and full-fat M versions. The flagship versions, codenamed ZA5 and ZA7, respectively, are all but confirmed to receive a quad-motor powertrain making more than 800 hp. We’ll first see this M-specific setup in the electric M3 sedan (ZA0), which is set to go official sometime next year.

For now, though, BMW has more immediate concerns in Debrecen. The factory is working around the clock to build as many iX3s as possible, and adding a third shift this quickly strongly indicates how seriously BMW is taking demand for its first Neue Klasse model. With another model about to join the production line, the Hungarian plant will only get busier.