Article Summary It's becoming increasingly clear that the M5 LCI won't look like a bigger 3 Series/i3.

These prototypes still feature separate kidney grilles and thicker taillights than BMW's smaller sedan.

The G90 remains very much a plug-in hybrid, as evidenced by the charging port on the driver's-side front fender.

BMW isn’t done testing the M5 facelift, but the latest prototypes give us a pretty good idea of what the updated super sedan will look like. Multiple camouflaged G90 M5s have been spotted at the Nürburgring during testing ahead of their expected 2027 debut. Hardly a surprise, but they continue to wear a design that looks distinctly different from the smaller 3 Series.

That’s important because the latest design language has already made its way onto the new 3 Series and i3. The Neue Klasse models feature slimmer, more integrated kidney grilles and a radically different interpretation of the company’s familiar front end. Based on these M5 prototypes, however, BMW doesn’t appear interested in simply scaling that recipe up for its electrified sports sedan.

The latest test cars continue to have separate kidney grilles rather than the more unified treatment seen on the new 3 Series. The headlights also retain a familiar look, while the taillights appear noticeably thicker than those on BMW’s smaller sedan. In other words, the M5 facelift seems to be getting a relatively conservative makeover rather than a full visual reset.

That shouldn’t surprise anyone. The current G90/G99 M5 hasn’t been around for many years, meaning BMW isn’t starting from scratch with the facelift. A mid-cycle update keeps the car’s hard points while changing the front and rear ends. The company can make the usual mid-cycle changes without throwing away a design that has barely been on the road for a couple of years.

And yes, the M5 remains a plug-in hybrid. If you need further proof, look at the charging port on the driver’s-side front fender. The “E” at the end of the license plate is another telltale sign that the days of ICE-only M5s ended when the F90 generation retired a few years ago.

The current M5 combines a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 with an electric motor integrated into its eight-speed automatic transmission. BMW’s M division has yet to reveal what, if anything, will change under the hood for the facelift. Don’t expect a dramatic departure, though. The current powertrain is already plenty potent, and BMW has bigger electrification changes coming elsewhere in the lineup.

The V8 Lives On In The Euro 7 Era

However, we’re hoping BMW will reinstate the gas/electric horsepower ratio in Europe, where the M5 had to have its V8 detuned to pass Euro 7. The combined output remains unchanged, but that’s only because Euro-spec cars now use a more powerful electric motor. Enthusiasts would much rather see BMW restore the combustion engine’s lost Bavarian-bred horses.

The M5 Touring should receive the same updates. Stick around until the end of the video, and you’ll also see the M5 Touring. The G99 will get the Life Cycle Impulse in 2027, when the entire 5 Series G60/G61 lineup will borrow some Neue Klasse elements. While the exterior won’t change dramatically, the revamped dashboard will make it look like a whole new car.

BMW Is Planning Massive Changes For The M5’s Interior

Yes, BMW is about to delete the iDrive rotary knob from all 5 Series models. It will transition its luxury sedan/wagon to the minimalist interior of the 3 Series/i3, X5/iX5, and 7 Series/i7. We’re not entirely sure who’s asking for one, but an optional passenger display is allegedly planned. That wouldn’t surprise anyone, since the 14.6-inch extra screen is already available at an additional cost in the X5. Step up to a higher segment, and it comes standard in the 7 Series/i7.

More interesting than a screen attached to the passenger side of the dashboard would be an M5 CS. Well, provided BMW is making one. The M2, M3 Sedan/Touring, and M4 Coupe have all received the Competition Sport treatment, and we’re eagerly waiting for the CS badge to return to the M5. If M is working on one, it won’t happen until the facelifted model launches next year.

Meanwhile, BMW is racking up the miles at the Green Hell to fine-tune what will be the M5’s most significant changes within the same generation.

Video: Carspotter Jeroen / YouTube