Article Summary The 14.6-inch screen supports video streaming, TV programs, gaming, music, and even video conferences.

The passenger screen automatically dims if the onboard camera detects the driver is distracted.

When the vehicle isn't moving, the media sources can also be selected from the main 17.9-inch display.

Love it or loathe it, the passenger screen is gradually becoming the norm among luxury cars. BMW is fashionably late to the party with a dedicated display for the person riding shotgun. It wasn’t until the 7 Series facelift debuted earlier this year that the feature appeared on a production car from Munich. Now, the second model is waiting in the wings: the all-new X5. However, there’s a notable difference between the two.

BMW installs the passenger screen as standard equipment on the 2027 7 Series. In other words, you can’t order the full-size sedan without it. With the X5, you have the freedom to choose, as the extra display is optional. Of course, all the press images released so far show the fifth-generation SUV with the supplementary screen. It’s the same full-HD setup found on the updated flagship, measuring an identical 14.6 inches.

In the new X5, passenger screen is a virtually endless source of entertainment, supporting a myriad of third-party apps. It plays everything from videos and music to games, and it even supports video conferencing by working in conjunction with the interior camera. The latter also keeps an eye on the driver, and if it detects they’re distracted, the screen automatically dims. It’s worth noting that the display already has a shield function that makes its content almost impossible to see from the driver’s seat.

If the car detects that there’s no one in the passenger seat, the extra display automatically switches to a reduced mode. Hence, it blends with the 17.9-inch infotainment display and the Panoramic Vision windshield projection. When minimized, the screen’s background changes to match the driving mode’s theme and the ambient lighting.

BMW Says People Are Asking For Passenger Screens

At this point, you’re probably wondering why high-end brands are all jumping on the passenger-screen bandwagon. In an exclusive interview a year ago, BMW revealed that buyers are asking for this feature. Here’s what Stephan Durach, Senior Vice President UI/UX Development, told us in September 2025:

“You know, there’s a huge demand, especially in really big cars. People are asking for that. People say, ‘I want to have a dedicated screen for consuming content.’ There is room. So, you can think about that.”

Logic tells us the 5 Series facelift coming in 2027 will be the next BMW to offer an optional passenger screen. The second-generation X7 is a safe bet as well, and we wouldn’t be surprised if it comes standard. If the rumored X6 G66 follows in 2028, it’s also a strong candidate for carrying an additional display dedicated to the front passenger.

Although the X5 inherits the front passenger screen from the 7 Series, it doesn’t get the 31.3-inch, 8K-resolution Theatre Screen in the back. You’ll likely have to wait until next year to see it in an SUV when the X7 G67 comes out. We’re actually a bit surprised the X5 doesn’t offer this option, considering BMW already fits the supersized rear-seat entertainment system to the long-wheelbase 5 Series.