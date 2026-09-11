BMW is testing a Neue Klasse makeover for the M5 at the Nürburgring, where the super sedan’s brakes are taking plenty of heat, literally.

Article Summary The M5 will remain a plug-in hybrid V8, but it’s getting a new face, fresh taillight graphics, and an all-new dashboard.

Car paparazzi caught the M5 Sedan G90 being pushed hard around the Green Hell ahead of next year’s launch.

2027 will also bring the LCI treatment to the M5 Touring G99, along with the rest of the 5 Series G60/G61 lineup.

BMW isn’t wasting any time putting the facelifted M5 through its paces. Car paparazzi have once again caught the G90 at the Nürburgring, where the super sedan is being pushed hard ahead of next year’s release. This time around, there’s another interesting detail to report: the prototype’s brakes are glowing under the immense heat generated during track testing.

The updated M5 is still heavily camouflaged, so BMW isn’t ready to show its cards just yet. However, we already know the Life Cycle Impulse will bring a revised exterior along with much bigger changes inside the cabin. And while some of the earliest prototypes wore a radical Neue Klasse-inspired face, BMW appears to have settled on a more conservative design for the production car.

Depending on personal preferences, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The initial test vehicles suggested the M5 could get a front end heavily influenced by the i3, with slimmer lights and a horizontal kidney grille. More recent prototypes point to an evolutionary approach instead. According to our sources, BMW tested both design directions before ultimately favoring the less controversial one following customer feedback.

BMW M5 LCI Brings Notable Changes To The Front

The latest prototype doesn’t reveal much underneath the camouflage. Nevertheless, expect revised headlights, fresh taillight graphics, and some changes to the bumpers and trim. The basic proportions shouldn’t change, which is hardly surprising for a mid-cycle update. Since it’ll be an LCI rather than a next-generation model, the doors, roof, and other body panels are likely to remain unchanged.

The cabin is where things are expected to get much more interesting. BMW is preparing a major technology overhaul that will bring the new iDrive X interface. The updated M5 will combine a 17.9-inch central touchscreen with the Panoramic Vision windshield projection. The traditional rotary iDrive controller is also almost certain to go away, as will the driver’s instrument cluster. The latter is being indirectly replaced by a next-generation 3D head-up display we’ve already seen in the Neue Klasse EVs. On the other side of the dashboard, an optional passenger-side screen is expected. This feature has already trickled down a segment from the 7 Series, as the new X5 has one.

Still A Plug-In Hybrid V8

Under the hood, however, don’t expect a revolution. The M5 will continue using its V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain. The charging port reminds us BMW isn’t about to abandon electrification halfway through the life cycle. Honestly, we wish it would. The license plate ending in “E” also denotes the prototype is electrified. That means it’ll remain every bit as excessive by combining a V8 with an electric motor and a chunky battery. Hopefully, the engineers will find a way to restore the horses the V8 lost in Europe to meet Euro 7.

And then there are the brakes. The latest footage shows just how hard BMW is testing the updated super sedan, with the brake rotors glowing from the punishment being dished out at the Green Hell. It’s a fitting reminder that, despite all the talk about Neue Klasse, the M5 is still very much an M car underneath. Of course, the substantial curb weight certainly doesn’t make the job any easier for those poor front brakes.

Production of the facelifted G90 M5 is expected to begin next July, with the G99 M5 Touring receiving essentially the same treatment. The updated 5 Series Sedan/Touring will also undergo their respective facelifts around the same time, if not a bit sooner. BMW usually tweaks its regular cars first, then rolls out the respective M versions shortly afterward.

Video: joelre98 / Instagram