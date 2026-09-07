A new spy video puts the spotlight on M5 prototypes as BMW fine-tunes the G90 for the second half of its life cycle and prepares the super sedan to enter the Neue Klasse era.

Article Summary The BMW M5 is hitting the gym after visiting the cosmetic surgeon, where it got a Neue Klasse makeover.

Not that we were expecting anything else, but the M5 will continue with a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the latter half of its life cycle.

We can't see them here, but the G90 may get the square Track Lights we recently saw on the M Concept Neue Klasse.

2027 will be a big year for BMW M, and it’s not just because the electric M3 will finally break cover. The larger M5 will get a mid-cycle update, and this video makes it clear the sedan is going through substantial changes. Even though it’s a current-generation model, it still has to enter the Neue Klasse era, meaning the facelift will have to (partially) align with the new design language.

Although it won’t be a full redesign since that would be too expensive for an LCI model, the refreshed M5 will look vastly different from what BMW sells today. Despite this prototype’s full-camo attire, the swirly camouflage can’t hide the reworked front end, with fully redesigned headlights and a far less in-your-face kidney grille.

Despite the front bumper looking more or less the same, it might go under the knife as well. If the M Concept Neue Klasse is any indication, BMW could add a pair of cube-shaped white LEDs for the “Track Lights.” Although the concept previewed the electric M3, we’ve learned that all future M cars will have those stacked square lights. The motif will be replicated at the rear with red squares stacked on top of each other.

2028 BMW M5: Evolution On The Outside, Revolution On The Inside

The exterior changes will also include fresh taillight graphics, but their shape and size are likely to remain unchanged. Any physical modifications to the rear lights would require altering the rear fenders and/or trunk lid, which would be too costly for an LCI model. Since we mentioned the lights, the double-yellow light motif of the M Concept Neue Klasse and the new X5 M60e is definitely coming to the facelifted M5.

Given the radical dashboard changes needed to accommodate iDrive X and Panoramic Vision, the M5’s facelift will be expensive even without further exterior changes. All 5 Series variants are getting a center touchscreen, along with possibly an optional passenger-side display. And yes, prepare to kiss the iDrive rotary controller goodbye.

If you’ve been dreaming of a return to the gas-only M5 era, prepare to be disappointed. These prototypes are still plug-in hybrids, as evidenced by the charging port on the driver-side front fender. The “E” at the end of the license plate is also a dead giveaway that BMW is testing sedans with electrified powertrains.

Although the video focuses on the M5 sedan, you can rest assured the G99 wagon will get a Neue Klasse makeover as well. Both should break cover in 2027, likely a few months after the standard 5 Series G60 and G61 models.

Video: Benelux supercars / YouTube