Article Summary BMW has already confirmed the new X7 (G67) will be unveiled in 2027.

The camouflaged prototype appears to have the full production body, but with provisional lights at both ends.

As with the 7 Series facelift, the future X7 will retain the large kidney grille flanked by split headlights.

Development and testing never truly stop at BMW. Whether it’s a next-generation model or a facelift of an existing vehicle, the engineers are always working on something. The lineup has gradually expanded over the past couple of decades, especially in SUVs. The X7 tops the X hierarchy, and a new video shows that development of the G67 is well underway.

Ahead of its confirmed 2027 launch, the revamped X7 has been spotted testing in its spiciest flavor. While the engine note doesn’t necessarily scream V8, the quad exhaust is a telltale sign it’s an M Performance model. BMW has already revealed its plan to reserve visible exhaust tips for M-badged vehicles. Both M Lite and full M cars are getting four tips. Logic suggests the future X7 M60 will indeed get a V8. Why? It’s simple: the smaller X5 M60 is set to receive the company’s largest engine.

The X5 also has an M Performance plug-in hybrid variant with an inline-six, but it’s not coming to the X7. There’s no charging port hiding on the driver-side front fender. As with the current generation, the range-topping SUV is unlikely to receive a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It will, however, spawn a fully electric iX7, which could also gain an M Lite derivative, mirroring the iX5.

Familiar Face, But With A Neue Klasse Touch

Getting back to the prototype at hand, its full camouflage appears to conceal the production bodywork. Despite the disguise, it’s easy to see the X7 G67 will retain a large kidney grille flanked by split headlights, echoing the current G07. BMW is updating the front end with Neue Klasse-inspired elements, bringing it in line with the facelifted 7 Series.

BMW didn’t bother hiding the winglet-style door handles borrowed from the X5 G65. Technically, the ultra-rare Speedtop and Skytop were the first models with the discreet door handles. At the rear, we’d be tempted to say the prototype has a split tailgate, but the horizontal line could simply be playing tricks on us. Early X5 prototypes had a similar appearance, yet the production model uses a conventional one-piece tailgate. BMW has already explained why the X5 abandoned the split design, and those same reasons could spell the end of the two-piece setup for the next X7.

Although this X7 appears to wear most of its final body panels, the taillights are clearly not production-ready. They’ll be much wider and should extend across the tailgate, split in the middle to make room for the new-ish BMW roundel. While some luxury SUVs hide the rear wiper beneath the roof spoiler, that’s not the case here. We recently learned why the new X5 doesn’t conceal it either, and there’s a good chance BMW will offer a similar explanation when the next-generation X7 arrives. Long story short, the hidden-wiper design only works with a boxier rear end.

The BMW ALPINA X7 Could Eschew The Third Row

While the new X5 lost its third-row seat because of low demand, its bigger brother will keep it. However, rumors suggest the more luxurious ALPINA version (G69) could be sold exclusively with two rows of seats. That wouldn’t come as a surprise, as sacrificing some practicality in favor of greater rear-seat comfort makes sense for what will be the most luxurious SUV to wear a BMW badge.

The new X7 could move further upmarket with features such as automatic doors, the 31.3-inch Theatre Screen, and other high-end amenities, including heated and ventilated rear seats. We also wouldn’t be surprised to see two-tone paint options, given that the more labor-intensive finish has already debuted on the current X7 through a Japan-exclusive special edition.

While the regular X7 is expected to debut next year, we may have to wait until 2028 for its more luxurious ALPINA sibling.

Video: mr.grey_4k / Instagram