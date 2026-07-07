Article Summary The 2027 BMW X7 carries over with the same 375-hp xDrive40i and 523-hp M60i powertrains.

Pricing remains unchanged after last year’s increases, with MSRPs starting at $89,050 and $116,550.

The ALPINA XB7 exits the lineup, while Highway Assistant is no longer available on the xDrive40i.

The BMW X7 is closing out its first generation with the 2027 model year. Now entering its eighth model year, the SUV holds up well but is clearly ready to move into its second generation. A major refresh for the 2023 model year kept things stylistically interesting, and its part of the reason the 2027 BMW X7 still looks like a fairly new product despite its long life cycle. The X7 is a bit of a mixed bag for 2027. Prices stay even, but the ALPINA XB7 leaves the lineup entirely in preparation for the next generation. Furthermore, Highway Assistant disappears from the xDrive40i’s option list. Overall, however, the BMW X7 remains one of the most compelling vehicles in the brand’s portfolio.

2027 BMW X7 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

Performance carries over unchanged for the 2027 BMW X7, which is good. The xDrive40i continues with BMW’s excellent B58 inline-six, while the M60i gets the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter S68 V8. Both engines use 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance, but there’s no plug, no charging routine, and nothing for owners to overthink. The system mainly helps with torque fill, smoothness, and efficiency, and it works quietly in the background.

The xDrive40i produces 375 horsepower and runs from zero to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds, which is more than enough for a three-row luxury SUV this size. Step up to the X7 M60i and output climbs to 523 horsepower, dropping the same sprint to just 4.5 seconds. Either way, every X7 comes standard with xDrive all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The six-cylinder model still feels properly premium, while the V8 adds the effortless shove expected from BMW’s range-topping SUV. Properly equipped, the X7 can tow up to 7,500 pounds.

2027 BMW X7 Fuel Economy and MPG

With no mechanical changes, fuel economy stays just about the same year-over-year for the BMW X7. The six-pot-powered models tested identically to last year’s (and 2025’s) model over at the EPA, earning 21 mpg city and 25 mpg highway for 22 mpg combined. The M60i managed to do a smidge better this year, but it’s still easily the thirstier model. The EPA claims the 2027 BMW X7 M60i achieves 17 mpg city and 21 mpg highway for a combined 19 mpg. Which is, albeit unlikely to be meaningful, better than 2025’s numbers.

Interior and Cargo Space

With an interior that has not largely changed since the 2025 model year, we’re repeating ourself a bit here. Six-cylinder models benefit the most form the Executive Package ($3,750; $2,100 for V8 trucks), which adds massaging seats, soft-close doors, fancier glass controls, side window shades, and more. Leather is available, and the $1,950 Extended option is where the most value lies. Full leather is an astronomical $4,650, but then, the X7 is big and, therefore, demands a lot of leather. Worth noting: the M60i gets it standard. The X7’s 90.4 cubic feet of cargo space with all the seats stowed is more than competitive, outdoing the Mercedes GLS and Range Rover. With all the seats in place, you’re down to 12.8 cubic feet, which is less than the GLS and even the smaller Audi Q7.

2027 BMW X7 Technology and Connectivity

The 2027 BMW X7 continues with iDrive 8.5, so the cabin technology story should feel familiar. A curved display stretches across the driver’s side of the dashboard, combining a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a 14.9-inch central touchscreen. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in navigation, voice commands, and a broad selection of apps all come standard, covering the essentials for most buyers.

As before, the X7’s climate setup depends on how you configure it. Four-zone climate control is standard, but buyers who want dedicated third-row climate controls should add the Climate Comfort Package or the standalone five-zone climate control option.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The biggest change for the 2027 model year of the BMW X7 comes by way of driving assistance features. Previously, Driving Assistance Professional Package (ZDY) was offered at $2,500 for both xDrive40i and M60i models. It also included Highway Assistant, which included attentive hands-free driving at speeds up to 85 mph. That all stays true for the 2027 BMW X7 M60i, but the xDrive40i loses Highway Assistant — and it can’t be added separately. On the other hand, ZDY — which still includes automated lane changes and assisted steering — drops to $1,700 for the X7 xDrive40i. Not ideal, but there’s still a lot to love about the ’27 X7. Remember, all X7s still come with Active Cruise Control, a 360-degree camera system, Park Distance Control, and a whole lot more.

2027 BMW X7 Pricing and Production Timeline

Last year’s BMW X7 xDrive40i and M60i started at $85,000 and $111,900, respectively. That was, until July, where price hikes came and sent the SUVs MSRPs to where the remain today: $89,050 and $116,550, including destination fees. Since prices stay where they’ve been for over a year already, there’s not much to talk about there. The X7 remains less expensive than the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Range Rover. Production for the 2027 BMW X7 runs from April 2026 until roughly July 2027.

2027 BMW X7: Our Take

Small de-contenting niggles aside, the BMW X7 rides out the last year of its life cycle in very similar fashion to how it was received so many years ago: on top. The X7’s dynamics and quality keep it in the top echelon of luxury SUVs; stylistically, it’s a head turner, for better or for worse. You can’t say that about many vehicles entering their eighth model year. As to whether or not to jump on a 2027 BMW X7 or wait for the new X7 coming, that’s up to you. We will say: patience is a virtue. For the right price, the current G07 X7 could be quite a bargain relative to paying top dollar for the brand new generation. If you’re in the market, pay close attention to dealer offers as more details leak on the G67. There may be an offer that’s hard to refuse.