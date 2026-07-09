A new spy video gives us a closer look at the big facelift BMW is preparing for the M5. Both the G90 sedan and the G99 wagon have been caught testing near the Nürburgring.

Article Summary The BMW M5 models are going under the knife, but this won't be a typical Life Cycle Impulse.

The sedan and wagon due appear to have completely different headlights and possibly a smaller kidney grille.

The car paparazzi was able to peek inside, where the new iDrive X infotainment radically changes the dashboard's layout.

The 7 Series recently underwent major cosmetic surgery, and the same will soon be true for its smaller brother. BMW is working on a radical Life Cycle Impulse for the 5 Series and its M5 sibling, with both slated for a 2027 release. Before that happens, prototypes have become a common sight at and around the Nürburgring. A new spy video focuses on the high-performance versions in both body styles: the G90 sedan and G99 wagon.

BMW continues to cloak the prototypes in full camouflage, but the reshaped headlights are already peeking through the disguise. We’re under the impression the kidney grille has been toned down, although the extra layers of camouflage could be playing tricks on us. Either way, the Neue Klasse aesthetic is expected to soften the styling as Munich moves away from in-your-face designs.

We’re not expecting many changes at the rear, but it’s already clear that the taillights feature new graphics. Their shape and size might remain unchanged since altering them would require designing a new tailgate and rear fenders, a costly endeavor for a facelift. After all, BMW is already investing heavily in the redesigned front end and the overhauled interior.

The 2028 BMW M5 Will Have An All-New Dashboard

That brings us to the cabin, which we can already glimpse from afar. The car paparazzo managed to peek inside, all but confirming a completely redesigned dashboard. Echoing the 7 Series’ transformation, the 5 Series will adopt an entirely new dash with a 17.9-inch touchscreen taking center stage. Given that the new X5 offers an optional passenger screen, the 14.6-inch extra display could also make its way to the sedan and wagon.

At the top of the dashboard, Panoramic Vision will take the form of a pillar-to-pillar windshield projection. It will render the digital instrument cluster obsolete, replacing it with three fixed tiles in the driver’s line of sight. To the right, six additional widgets will be customizable by dragging and dropping content from the main screen.

It’s unclear whether BMW will make further changes to the powertrain. Come to think of it, that has already happened, though not necessarily because the company wanted it to. The twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 has lost 41 horsepower in Europe to comply with stricter emissions regulations. It now produces 536 hp, down from the previous 577 hp, yet the total system output remains unchanged at 717 hp. How? The M division upgraded the electric motor to fully offset the gasoline engine’s downgrade.

BMW has been keen on launching CS versions in recent years, so we’re hopeful the facelifted M5 will receive the Competition Sport treatment. Even if it does revive the CS badge for the M5, the M division is unlikely to introduce it before 2028. The first order of business is rolling out the standard facelifted model sometime next year.

Video: PrototypeHunters / YouTube