The fifth-generation BMW X5 will get the M Performance V8 treatment next year, but before it goes on sale, it's currently undergoing testing in Europe.

Article Summary BMW has already announced the new X5 (G65) will get an M Performance version with a V8 engine in 2027.

Unlike the electrified X5 M60e, the second M Performance flavor will not be a plug-in hybrid.

The X5 lineup will further expand with an electric M Performance version for a range-topping iX5.

Well, that didn’t take long. It’s only been a few days since BMW announced plans to put a V8 under the hood of the new X5, and it has already been spotted undergoing testing. Even without hearing the engine’s deep growl, it’s easy to tell we’re looking at the eight-cylinder version. The quad exhaust tips and the absence of a charging port are telltale signs it’s not the already revealed X5 M60e plug-in hybrid.

While it doesn’t have an official name yet, all signs point to BMW calling it the X5 M60. Why? Because it will effectively replace the old M60i. The gasoline-powered M Performance model is expected to use the S68 engine, possibly in a mild-hybrid version. It’s too soon to say how much power the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 has, though we expect output to be similar to that of the M60e.

As a refresher, the plug-in hybrid X5 M Performance model produces 603 hp and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque from its turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine and electric motor. If BMW does call it the X5 M60, logic suggests it will deliver a similar output. It’s worth noting the already revealed electrified version has 80 hp and 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) more than the outgoing M60i.

The V8’s Future Is Safe

BMW’s largest engine (well, excluding Rolls-Royce’s V12) has been engineered to comply with Euro 7 emissions regulations. That means the V8 should survive well into the 2030s. The same engine is also coming to an M Performance-badged 7 Series in 2027, replacing the M760i. You can also rest assured the second-generation X7, launching next year, will keep all eight cylinders.

Meanwhile, the X5 M60 won’t be the only addition to an already generous G65 lineup. BMW has already confirmed plans for a purely electric M Performance model to top the iX5 family. While it has stopped short of announcing a full-fat X5 M, we believe one may arrive in 2028. The flagship G95 is unlikely to come alone, as sources say there will be both V8 and electric versions.

For the time being, BMW is hard at work putting the finishing touches on the V8-powered M Performance model. The prototype spotted during hot-weather testing in Europe was largely undisguised, except for a small piece of camouflage on the tailgate concealing what is likely the M60 badge.

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