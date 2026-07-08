The BMW iX3 is among the first cars to score a maximum five-star rating under Euro NCAP's more stringent vehicle safety assessment protocols introduced this year.

Article Summary Euro NCAP goes as far as to say it's possibly the safest BMW ever.

The crash test featured the iX3 50 xDrive in left-hand drive and with the M Sport Package.

Euro NCAP's framework for 2026 is stricter than ever, making it harder for carmakers to score a full five-star rating.

Euro NCAP has been crashing cars in the name of safety for nearly three decades. Its vehicle safety assessment protocols have grown stricter over the years, making it harder for automakers to earn a five-star rating. For 2026, it has introduced a new framework that raises the bar even further. The second-generation iX3 is among the first vehicles tested under the new regime.

BMW’s all-new electric iX3 xDrive50, weighing 2,285 kilograms (5,038 pounds), secured all five stars in the crash test. Euro NCAP evaluated a left-hand-drive production model equipped with the M Sport Package and came away impressed with the results. The first model in the modern Neue Klasse lineup earned a 73% score in the Safe Driving category. While you and I might complain about the gradual demise of conventional controls, Euro NCAP prefers to see the glass half full. It appreciates that the iX3 still features physical controls for the headlights, horn, hazard lights, turn signals, and gear selector.

The driver monitoring system also received high marks, while the speed limit assist was praised for its accuracy during a 2,000-km (1,243-mile) test across Italy, France, Germany, and Austria.

Safest BMW Ever?

The iX3 scored 93% in Crash Avoidance after its autonomous emergency braking system surpassed Euro NCAP’s requirements. Features such as the lane departure avoidance system worked as advertised, while the pedestrian and cyclist protection technologies also performed well.

When it came to Crash Protection, BMW scored 86% despite earning maximum points in all side-impact evaluations. Why wasn’t the score higher? Driver chest protection was rated at 85% in the full-width test. In the same assessment, the two child dummies in the rear achieved maximum scores. In the frontal offset test, Euro NCAP recorded good or adequate protection for all adult occupants, including a small adult female dummy riding shotgun.

Euro NCAP notes that the new iX3 delivered an “outstanding” result in the Post Crash Safety category, achieving a 95% score. The EU-mandated eCall system worked flawlessly, and the high-voltage battery was promptly disconnected to reduce the risk of fire. In addition, the electrically operated pop-out door handles remained fully functional after the crash.

All told, Euro NCAP says the 2026 BMW iX3 may well be the company’s safest car to date. We’re expecting the new i3 to achieve a similar result since it’s essentially the sedan counterpart to the SUV. The i3 Touring and iX4 should deliver comparable scores as well, given that they’re cut from the same cloth.

The full test results are available at the source link below.

Source: Euro NCAP