Article Summary The electric M3 concept is the first BMW painted in Monza Red.

Carbon fiber has made way for natural fiber composites.

The slanted double yellow lights and the stacked white cubes are coming to the production model.

The i3 First Edition is not the only electric 3 Series on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend. BMW has also brought the M3, albeit in concept form. As wild as it may look, it offers an accurate preview of what lies ahead. About a month ago at Le Mans, where the M Concept Neue Klasse made its debut, company officials told us the production car would be cut from the same cloth. M CEO Frank van Meel and M design boss Oliver Heilmer said the ZA0 will look nearly identical.

From the double yellow lights to the massive ducktail spoiler, there’s certainly a lot to take in. Other new elements that immediately stand out are the Track Lights. We’re talking about the cube-like stacked white lights protruding from the edges of the front bumper. Stacked red rectangular lights also extend from the rear bumper corners.

BMW won’t say what it will change for the production-ready electric M3. That said, we believe the aerodynamic package won’t be as extreme. The M Concept Neue Klasse has a wild rear diffuser that camouflaged prototypes of the production car don’t have. Likewise, the front splitter is unlikely to be as prominent as it is on the show car. While center-lock wheels have been available on select M cars for some time, test vehicles have been spotted with a conventional five-lug setup.

BMW Is Abandoning Carbon Fiber

The concept’s new Monza Red paint is contrasted with several body elements made from natural-fiber composites. The front splitter and rear diffuser mentioned earlier are manufactured from the flax-based material. Similarly, the mirror caps, hood air outlets, and roof use the innovative, lightweight material co-developed with the Swiss company Bcomp. The four bucket seats also ditch carbon fiber in favor of the new material, which slashes production-related emissions by 40%. BMW says the significant CO2 reduction comes without compromising strength or stiffness.

Judging by the bulging fenders, the electric M3 is unsurprisingly much wider than the regular i3. BMW has yet to share dimensions, but the standard electric 3 Series Sedan measures 1865 millimeters (73.4 inches) wide. For reference, the outgoing combustion-powered M3 G80 is 1903 millimeters (74.9 inches) wide.

The electric M3 is not a replacement but an addition to the lineup, as another gas-powered M3 will follow in 2028 as the G84. The six-cylinder model won’t change much compared to the ZA0, aside from a quad exhaust setup and larger air intakes to cool the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter engine. Both sedans are also expected to spawn wagon variants, although nothing has been officially confirmed.

When the ZA0 arrives next year, it’s expected to feature a quad-motor setup producing an estimated 800-850 horsepower. Drivers will be able to disengage the front motors for a pure rear-wheel-drive experience and even shift through simulated gears, which BMW has said are “essential.” At the electric M3’s core will be a dedicated lithium-ion battery pack with more than 100 kWh of usable energy, although it will likely offer less range than the i3’s massive 906-kilometer (563-mile, WLTP) rating.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about BMW’s first full-fat electric M car, but that only makes the wait more exciting.

Photos: Bimmer Today