Initially an April Fool’s prank, the BMW M3 Touring 24H is no joke. Watch it attack the hill climb at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Article Summary After finishing fourth overall at the Nürburgring 24 Hours, the BMW M3 Touring 24H is "racing" at the Goodwood FoS this weekend.

The one-off wagon is powered by the BMW P58 race engine with nearly 600 horsepower.

We'll see the M3 Touring 24H in September again during the Tutto Bene Hill Climb event in Italy and the MotoGP race in Spielberg, Austria.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed always attracts an eclectic mix of cars, including wagons. Of course, the BMW M3 Touring is no ordinary estate, especially this one-off 24H version. Although it started out as an April Fool’s joke in 2025, it became a reality after just eight months of development. It took only eight weeks to build the car.

It’s a proper race car derived from the M4 GT3 EVO, but adapted for the wagon body style. The M3 Touring 24H triumphed in the SPX class at the Nürburgring 24 Hours and finished fourth overall. Schubert Motorsport drivers Jens Klingmann, Connor De Phillippi, Ugo de Wilde, and Neil Verhagen took turns behind the wheel to make history with the most radical member of the G81 family.

While its endurance racing duties are over for the time being, it’s not done going fast just yet. The mighty wagon is tackling the famous hill climb this weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, looking and sounding downright menacing. It wasn’t built solely for racing but also to serve as a race taxi, complete with an optional passenger seat.

Longer And Wider Than the M3 Touring Road Car

This is a big car, and we’re not just talking about its wide hips and massive rear wing. It stretches 5.2 meters (204.7 inches), about the same length as the previous-generation, long-wheelbase 7 Series (G12). Compared with the M4 GT3 EVO, the driver’s seating position was moved 60 millimeters (2.36 inches) forward to improve ingress/egress. Thanks to its bulging fenders, the race-ready wagon measures 2040 millimeters (80.3 inches) wide.

Much like the M4 GT3 EVO we mentioned earlier, the inline-six soundtrack comes from the P58 engine. It’s a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo inline-six derived from the road car’s S58, tuned to nearly 600 horsepower and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. All that power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential transaxle gearbox.

Who owns the car now? That would be M enthusiast and car collector Rainer Bonnetsmüller. We’ll see more of the M3 Touring 24H in September at the Tutto Bene Hill Climb in Italy and during the MotoGP race weekend in Spielberg, Austria.