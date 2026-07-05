Article Summary BMW's X5 Product Manager Nina McFadden breaks down all five G65 powertrains in a new video interview.

Only the X5 40 and iX5 60 are confirmed for the US at launch; the M60e, 40d diesel, and Hydrogen stay overseas.

Trim level, not drivetrain, determines how each X5 looks — full specs and design breakdowns inside.

BMW’s new X5 is built around a single idea: one body, five powertrains, sold according to what each market actually wants. To get past the spec sheet version of that story, we sat down with X5 Product Manager Nina McFadden for an on-camera walkthrough of all five variants, side by side.

X5 M60e: The M Performance Plug-in Hybrid Americans Don’t Get

The M60e is BMW’s M Performance version of the plug-in hybrid, pairing the B58 inline-six with an electric motor. The car has a combined 612 hp and 590 lb-ft, enough for a 4.5-second 0-60, or 4.2 seconds with a foot of rollout. The inline-six contributes 426 hp on its own, with 197 hp coming from the rear electric motor. The battery is a 26.5 kWh pack rated at 89 kilometers of WLTP electric range, charging at 11 kW AC. At around 2,700 kilograms, or just under 5,000 pounds, it’s also the heaviest car in the lineup.

According to McFadden, the M60e is the only X5 that gets the M Performance treatment rather than the M Sport package: a thick horizontal light signature stripe with the M logo up front, matching horizontal rear lights, quad exhaust tips, M Performance mirrors, and red brake calipers as standard. The steering wheel adds the M logo and a red stripe at 12 o’clock. None of it is available on any other trim, including M Sport Pro. The M60e is not coming to the US. The domestic plug-in hybrid is the X5 50e.

iX5: The First Fully Electric X5

The iX5 60 runs two motors: a 249 hp ASM unit up front and a 329 hp EESM unit at the rear, for a combined 578 hp and 593 lb-ft, with the rear motor handling most of normal driving. On battery size, McFadden clarified a detail that’s caused some confusion: the pack is 144 kWh net in the US and 141 kWh in Europe, and the difference is not a different battery, just how each market calculates the usable buffer around the same physical pack. WLTP range is rated at 845 km, with a US estimate around 435 miles. DC charging peaks at 460 kW, adding roughly 170 miles in 10 minutes and covering 10 to 80 percent in 22 to 23 minutes. AC charging is 22 kW in Europe versus 15.6 kW in the US. Curb weight comes in around 2,900 kilograms on an 800-volt architecture.

The car shown wore the M Sport Package Pro. Per McFadden, BMW applies the same M Sport and M Sport Pro packages across every drivetrain, reserving only the M Performance-specific elements for the M60e. On M Sport Pro, red calipers are standard, with blue available at no cost. Wheels go up to 23 inches across the range. Compared to the M60e, the iX5 gets vertical taillights instead of horizontal, no exhaust tips, and a steering wheel that keeps the same geometry but swaps the red 12 o’clock stripe for black.

X5 Hydrogen: Confirmed, But Still Two Years Out

The X5 Hydrogen was shown mainly to confirm where the program stands. It arrives in 2028, always in M Sport Pro trim, with a claimed 750 km WLTP range and roughly five-minute refueling. McFadden pointed to a new Gen 3 fuel cell that’s 25 percent more compact than the outgoing generation, and confirmed it uses the same Heart of Joy dynamic drive system as the rest of the lineup. BMW has not released further figures.

X5 40: The US Base Engine

The X5 40 xDrive replaces the outgoing 40i with a mild-hybrid B58: about 400 hp, 428 lb-ft, a 5.3-second 0-60, and a 155 mph top speed. It’s also the lightest car in the lineup, roughly 600 kilograms under the electrified variants.

McFadden used the base-trim 40 to outline what a non-M-Sport X5 looks like: a plainer illuminated kidney grille, three thin horizontal lines up front instead of the M Sport’s darker treatment, gray brake calipers, black matte cladding and mirrors, and aluminum satin roof rails. It’s also the only trim without automatic doors as standard, though soft-close remains standard regardless of package. BMW is launching with 11 exterior colors, including two new additions, Gray Pine and Vancouver Green, plus two frozen finishes, Frozen Space and Frozen Tanzanite Blue.

Cargo capacity varies by drivetrain: the M60e and other plug-in hybrids get 525 liters, while the 40 and iX5 get roughly 650 to 655 liters, expanding to 1,800 liters with the second row folded. The iX5 also adds a 53-liter front trunk, which McFadden suggested as storage for a charging cable or anything better kept out of the main cargo area.

X5 40d: Diesel, Not For America Also

The 40d runs the B57 diesel: about 313 hp, 494 lb-ft, a 6.1-second 0-60, and a 143 mph top speed, with 48V mild-hybrid assistance and combined economy quoted around 38.7 to 40 mpg imperial. It is not coming to the US. The car shown wore M Sport Package Pro: a darker kidney grille, a single thin light signature line instead of the M60e’s thick M Performance stripe, black high-gloss lower body work, and a body-colored finish with black roof rails. McFadden was direct that BMW did not design a diesel-specific look. Across the G65 range, trim level determines appearance, not powertrain.

What’s Actually Coming To The US

Of the five powertrains, two are confirmed for American buyers at launch: the X5 40 and the iX5 60. The X5 50e plug-in hybrid also comes to the US, though it was not part of this interview. The M60e, the 40d diesel, and the X5 Hydrogen remain off the US lineup, the last of those for now rather than permanently.

The full interview, including interior differences across trims and a look inside the iX5’s front trunk, is in the video above.