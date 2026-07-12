The BMW i3 is officially back, and as these images show, it has nothing in common with the quirky hatchback that originally carried the name.

Article Summary The new electric 3 Series Sedan is initially available in a First Edition.

BMW is showing off the i3 in M Le Castellet Blue with 20-inch wheels and a white interior.

The new BMW i3 First Edition starts at £57,905, before options.

As the iX3 closes in on 100,000 orders, its sedan counterpart is also off to a strong start. BMW has yet to share any figures, but it opened the order books earlier than initially planned. Why? Encouraging customer feedback prompted a change of plans. The return of the i3 was originally scheduled for sometime this fall, yet European customers have been able to place orders since mid-June.

Initially available only as a First Edition, the i3 50 xDrive is drawing plenty of attention this weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. BMW is putting its best foot forward by showcasing the electric 3 Series Sedan in a new exterior color: M Le Castellet Blue. If that’s not to your taste, there are five alternatives: Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Space Silver, Brooklyn Grey, and Eucalyptus Green.

Early adopters aren’t limited to the standard 20-inch wheels, as the i3 First Edition is also available with a smaller 19-inch set. Regardless of the exterior color or wheel choice, every car comes equipped with the M Sport Package and the illuminated kidney grille (aka Iconic Glow). BMW also opted for the Digital White interior with a matching Individual steering wheel, giving visitors plenty to talk about. As with the exterior, the cabin is available in a variety of color combinations.

The BMW i3 First Edition Has A Long list Of Standard Equipment

The First Edition comes generously equipped with a 3D head-up display, a Harman Kardon sound system, and three-zone automatic climate control. Every car also includes a heated steering wheel, tinted windows, and electrically adjustable front seats. BMW also doubles the AC charging rate to 22 kW and adds a power-operated tailgate.

While special editions typically come with few or no options, the First Edition can be ordered with a panoramic glass roof for an additional cost. Customers can also add heated rear seats and an electrically deployable tow bar. A wide range of driver assistance and safety systems is available for those willing to spend more.

Don’t go looking for the First Edition in BMW’s online configurator because it isn’t there yet. The electric sports sedan can currently be customized only through dealers. The online configurator won’t go live until sometime this fall, when the standard i3 goes on sale. Although the First Edition has been available to order for nearly a month, deliveries won’t begin until this fall.

In the UK, the i3 First Edition starts at £57,905 before options. If that’s more than you’re willing to spend, the standard i3 will start at £53,005. BMW will begin series production in Munich in August.

Photos: Bimmer Today