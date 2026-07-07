MINI gives five John Cooper Works performance models with gasoline and electric drivetrains a limited-run Daredevil Edition with a black and red look.

Article Summary The Daredevil Edition is available for the gas and electric three-door hatchbacks, the convertible, Aceman, and the larger Countryman.

MINI offers the limited-run cars exclusively as John Cooper Works models.

Production is capped at only 44 units, and all have black and red accents.

MINI is keeping busy in South Africa by rolling out a special edition across no fewer than five models. The Daredevil Edition is available exclusively in range-topping John Cooper Works guise with both gasoline engines and electric drivetrains. There’s something for everyone, as the BMW-owned brand has assembled a diverse lineup of JCW models. Regardless of which one you choose, they all come finished in Midnight Black with contrasting red stripes and a red-and-black checkered pattern on the side mirror caps.

If you want to keep things simple, the three-door hatchback with an ICE powertrain is the one to get. MINI sweetens the deal with 18-inch wheels that wouldn’t look out of place on a rally car. The hot hatch also gains JCW body add-ons and an aftermarket exhaust from AC Schnitzer. Its electric twin isn’t as flashy, but it still stands out with a different set of 18-inch alloy wheels.

Another EV in the Daredevil Edition lineup is the Aceman, which, much like the electric hatchback, features a red-and-black multitone roof not offered on the three gasoline-powered models. The Aceman holds a special place in MINI’s lineup as the company’s first model sold exclusively as an EV. There are no plans to adapt the subcompact crossover to support conventional powertrains.

The MINI JCW Convertible Debuts In South Africa

The Daredevil Edition also brings to South Africa a model MINI hasn’t previously offered there: the John Cooper Works Convertible. If you need something more practical, the Countryman, the company’s largest model ever, also receives the Daredevil Edition treatment. Alternatively, we recently covered a Rugged Edition with chunky all-terrain tires and a choice of three- and four-cylinder engines.

MINI South Africa is selling just 44 units, split as follows: eight examples each of the John Cooper Works Electric, John Cooper Works Aceman, and John Cooper Works Convertible, plus 10 units each of the John Cooper Works Hatch and John Cooper Works Countryman.

Prices start at R907,074 for the gasoline hatchback, followed by the convertible at R976,309, the electric hatch at R994,200, the Aceman at R1,098,700, and the Countryman at R1,126,267.