Despite being the larger of the two electric SUVs, the first-ever iX5 can't carry as much underneath the hood.

Article Summary The new BMW iX5 has a 53-liter front trunk, down by 5 liters compared to the iX3's frunk.

Both electric SUVs can carry more cargo in their front trunks compared to the i3 sedan, which can only hold 31 liters.

The recently facelifted BMW i7 still doesn't have a frunk.

Following a long hiatus, the front trunk is back. The iX3 leads the way for the frunk’s return, followed shortly by the i3 sedan. While those two EVs are built on the dedicated Neue Klasse platform, that doesn’t mean CLAR-based EVs will continue to do without the extra cargo capacity. BMW’s first-ever electric X5 lets you store items underneath the hood, too.

However, you’ll likely be surprised to learn that the iX5 can’t match the iX3’s front storage capacity, let alone surpass it. At 53 liters, it’s still useful enough for carrying charging cables and other small items. That said, the other electric SUV does it slightly better, with 58 liters, despite being smaller. Granted, a five-liter deficit isn’t a deal-breaker, though we weren’t expecting it given that the iX5 is much larger than the iX3.

Of course, the iX5 remains far more practical overall thanks to its much larger footprint. Its rear cargo area can swallow anywhere from 655 to 1,850 liters after folding the rear seats. The iX3 is limited to 520 liters with the rear seats in place, expanding to 1,750 liters when the second row is folded.

The X5 Plug-In Hybrids Have The Smallest Rear Cargo Volume

If maximum luggage volume is your top priority, you’ll want to skip the two plug-in hybrid X5 models. Due to packaging constraints caused by the 26.5-kWh battery’s placement, both the X5 50e and the hotter X5 M60e can accommodate only 525 to 1,680 liters in the rear. As for the regular six-cylinder models, the gasoline 40 and diesel 40d offer cargo capacities of 650 to 1,850 liters.

Looking ahead, there could be an even more spacious electric SUV on the way. BMW has already announced plans to launch the second-generation X7 in 2027. Additionally, spy shots of electric prototypes undergoing testing all but confirm the existence of an iX7. However, the third row will inevitably take up a large portion of the rear cargo area. While the smaller X5 used to offer seven-seat capacity, that’s no longer the case with the next-generation model.

Elsewhere in the lineup, the new i3 is a sedan, and given its lower front end, the frunk holds just 31 liters. Although BMW recently facelifted the i7, the electric flagship sedan still lacks a storage compartment beneath its long hood. Expect more EVs to join the frunk club, including the already teased i3 Touring. The electric wagon is likely to arrive after a model the company hasn’t even announced yet: the iX4.