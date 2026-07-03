Article Summary Our build tops €130,000 and includes nearly every available option.

We did skip the extended service plan, accessories, and an extra set of wheels, all of which would have pushed the price even higher.

This configuration is based on the X5 40 xDrive, with even pricier versions arriving later this year.

Even in base form, the new X5 already verges on six figures in Germany. But how expensive can it get with every option ticked? We decided to find out by spending our virtual money on a fully loaded G65. You’ll need at least €95,750 to get behind the wheel of the luxury SUV in 40d xDrive diesel guise. However, our build is based on the gasoline-powered 40 xDrive because it has a higher starting price of €99,750.

Ticking just a single box on the options list pushes the price past €100,000. For example, the Dravit Grey paint we chose is a BMW Individual finish that costs an extra €2,140. Fancy those two-tone 23-inch alloys? Codenamed 1121 M, the new aerodynamic wheels will set you back another €1,400. An even pricier option is available inside, where the BMW Individual Vintage Coffee leather upholstery commands a hefty €5,450 premium.

At launch, the only optional package available for the 2027 BMW X5 in its home market is the €1,940 Seat Comfort Package. Both the driver and front passenger get electrically adjustable, ventilated, and massaging seats. Then come the individual options, which are predictably plentiful on the fifth-generation model. There’s everything from a €1,550 Bowers & Wilkins sound system to a €1,450 passenger screen.

The extra display on the passenger side of the dashboard isn’t the X5’s only new feature. For an additional €1,250, buyers can opt for automatic doors complete with a soft-close function. Our virtual build also includes the €500 tinted rear windows, which, at this price point, arguably should’ve been standard. Rear passengers can also benefit from optional sunshades for €330, while four-zone climate control adds another €800 to the bill.

One of the most important upgrades is the €3,650 Adaptive Chassis Control, which combines air suspension on both axles with rear-wheel steering. Other goodies include the Ceremonial Light Carpet (€350), a towbar (€1,200), and heated rear seats (€750). Selecting the latter also adds heated armrests to all four doors, as well as the front and rear center armrests.

(Almost) Everything Included

It all adds up to a princely sum of just over €132,000. However, there are still more ways to spend money on a new X5. Add accessories such as bicycle racks and roof boxes, a winter wheel-and-tire set, and an extended servicing plan, and the total climbs past €141,000. Once the X5 M60e and the iX5 60 xDrive join the configurator on October 8, those versions will push the price beyond €150,000 with every option included.

BMW will expand the X5 lineup next year with a V8-powered M Performance model, and that one is likely to cost even more. If reports are accurate, the X5 M will return in 2028 with an eight-cylinder engine, alongside an electric counterpart. Whether it breaks the €200,000 barrier with every option remains to be seen, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it does.