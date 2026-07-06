The i3, iX3, iX5, and 7 Series facelift will all be there, joined by the M Concept Neue Klasse. Additionally, the M2 with M Performance Track Kit and the M3 Touring 24H will tackle the hill climb challenge.

Article Summary The 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place July 9-12.

BMW will mark the 40th anniversary of the M3 E30.

Multiple MINI models are going to be on display as well.

BMW doesn’t have a world premiere lined up for the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed. However, given the sheer number of new models it has unveiled this year, there’s still plenty to see. The paint has barely dried on the first-ever iX5, and the electric SUV is making the trip to the UK. Other EVs from the Neue Klasse family include the i3, iX3, and the mighty i7 M70 flagship.

However, it’s not all about cars that forgo the combustion engine. BMW is marking the 40th anniversary of the original M3 with a special display. Aside from the iconic E30 and an ALPINA twin, the E92 M3 GTS will also be there, joined by the G80. In fact, every generation of the M3 will form a parade and tackle the 1.16-mile course. Speaking of which, the Le Mans class-winning M3 Touring 24H will charge up the famous hill as the most special G81 of them all.

The M3s won’t be the only cars taking part in the hill climb, as BMW has also entered the M2 for a hot lap. Not just any version of the G87, but one equipped with the M Performance Track Kit. It recently set a new Nürburgring lap record for compact production cars, beating the M2 CS’ time from last year by half a second.

Still not convinced? Those who prefer older models will have plenty to see as well. BMW Group Classic is showing off a fully restored Benetton B186 Formula 1 car from the 1986 season, when it raced with a turbocharged BMW M12/M13 inline-four engine. It won the Mexican Grand Prix that year with Gerhard Berger behind the wheel. Earlier in the season, he also secured a podium finish at the San Marino Grand Prix.

The F1 machine isn’t the only car BMW Group Classic is bringing to the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The iconic McLaren F1 GTR will also be there to showcase its S70/2 V12 engine. Attendees can check out additional race cars like the M3 GTR E46 and the M3 DTM E92.

Aside from the past and present, BMW will also offer a glimpse into the future. The M Concept Neue Klasse will be there ahead of next year’s launch of the electric M3 sedan.

Being on its home turf, MINI is putting on quite a show as well. The Oxford-based automaker is bringing an eclectic lineup comprising everything from an electric John Cooper Works Convertible to a Countryman with a roof-mounted tent. A new MINI special edition will break cover just as the show starts on Thursday morning.