Article Summary The next-generation BMW X7 is internally known as the G67.

BMW isn't confirming a fully electric version yet, but we believe an iX7 is planned.

An ALPINA version will follow, possibly codenamed G69.

Arriving tomorrow, the i3 sedan gets the ball rolling for a wave of BMW debuts this year. The facelifted 7 Series and a long-wheelbase iX3 will follow next month, while the next X5 is due sometime this summer. An M2 xDrive is all but confirmed for later in the year, and Munich may have something else up its sleeve.

Looking further ahead, we already have a confirmed debut lined up for 2027. The second-generation X7 will enter production next year at Plant Spartanburg in South Carolina. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse made the announcement during a Q&A session following the company’s annual conference. With the debut still more than a year away, he refrained from sharing additional details.

Codenamed G67, the three-row SUV will retain its controversial front fascia. BMW will inject some Neue Klasse elements, but spy photos suggest a familiar look, complete with split headlights and a large grille. Once again, the X7 will mirror the 7 Series, whose upcoming facelift will also stick with the divisive design.

BMW’s largest SUV will offer the usual mix of inline-six and V8 engines, along with a first-ever electric version. As with the current G07 generation, its successor is unlikely to feature a plug-in hybrid. For Europe and potentially other markets, diesel will continue. An M Performance variant with a V8 is in the works, but a full-fat X7 M still seems unlikely.

We’ve heard the next-gen model will move further upmarket by adopting fully automatic doors from the 7 Series, with soft-close doors likely becoming standard. It’s also rumored to offer massaging and ventilated rear seats, along with a dedicated rear entertainment system.

Although BMW recently said goodbye to the XB7, its new ALPINA sub-brand is expected to bring it back. Allegedly codenamed G69, the more luxurious SUV may forgo a third row, leaving the standard X7 as the only option with six or seven seats. The Maybach GLS rival might not arrive from day one, so a market launch could come in 2028 or later.

Oliver Zipse didn’t specify when the next X7 will debut, but we can make an educated guess. With production reportedly set to start in September 2027, an official reveal in the summer of that year seems likely.