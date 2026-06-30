Article Summary The 2027 BMW iX5 launches as the iX5 60 xDrive with a 141-kWh net battery, Gen6 cylindrical cells, and up to 525 miles of WLTP range.

BMW claims 460-kW DC fast charging, a 10–80 percent charge time of 23 minutes, 578 hp, and 593 lb-ft of torque.

The electric X5 keeps familiar X5 dimensions and cargo space, but weighs 6,393 pounds and can tow up to 5,952 pounds.

The long-awaited electric BMW X5 is finally here, and BMW keeps things straightforward. At launch, the electric version of the newest X5 — chassis code G65 — only comes in one flavor, the iX5 60 xDrive. Like its stablemate the iX3, the new iX5 keeps spec changes between the gas and electric versions minimal. It’s a formula BMW has kept close to since earlier this decade when the iX and i4 came to market, BMW’s first attempt at a mainstream electric vehicle. But even though the gas and electric iX5 specs might not be wildly different, there are still lots of specifics to the iX5 that are worth knowing.

BMW iX5 Range, Charging, and Performance

Perhaps most important to prospective customers — and industry rivals — are range specs for the new iX5. BMW claims the WLTP range for the SUV is between 645 and 845 km, or between 401 and 525 miles. While that won’t directly translate to U.S. range estimates, we can compare to existing BMWs for a rough estimate. The current iX, for example, tops out at 701 miles — considerably less than the iX5. The 141 kWh (net) battery allows charging up to 460 kW, as well as bidirectional charging. Much of these improvements over previous cars boils down to BMW’s Gen6 battery tech, which relies on cylindrical cells that are 20% denser than their predecessors. BMW claims that charging from 10 to 80 percent can take as little as 23 minutes. AC charging still caps at 22 kW, but that’s still enough to charge a full battery in 7.5 hours (read: overnight?).

Range is a quantum leap forward compared to BMWs of old. Performance, meanwhile, takes on a slower roll. But that’s not to suggest the electric SUV will be sluggish in any way. The iX5 xDrive60 is rated for 425 kW/578 hp. Max torque comes in at a hefty 805 Nm/593 lb-ft, and together these numbers allows the iX5 xDrive60 to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kmh) in 4.6 seconds. Probably a conservative estimate. The iX5 xDrive60 tops out at 130 mph/210 kmh. The iX5 xDrive60 can even tow — BMW says up to 2,700 kg (5952 lbs).

BMW iX5 Size and Dimensions

The iX5 shares most of its dimensions exactly with the gas-powered version. It measures 196.6 inches (4,994 mm) long and 78.7 inches (2,000 mm) across without mirrors. The iX5 stands 68.8 inches (1,748 mm) tall. These dimensions allow the iX5 to store between 655 and 1,850 liters (23.3 – 65.3 cubic feet) of stuff, depending on whether or not the second row is folded down. Note: these EU-market numbers are usually slightly lower than what BMW quotes for U.S. customers. Regardless, expect around the same cargo space as the last X5.

Most other specs — like wheelbase and front/rear track — stay consistent between G65 X5 models regardless of the powertrain. However, the iX5 xDrive60 differs in some areas. For one, BMW claims ground clearance is slightly less, at 199 mm (7.8 inches). Both the diesel and hybrid models manage 226 mm, although the M Performance model sits a little lower at 210 mm.

One last important spec: weight. BMW claims the iX5 xDrive60 weighs 2,900 kg (6,393 pounds), which includes an additional 75 kg for EU kerb weight requirements. That’s between 500 and 700 pounds (226 – 317 kg) more than the iX, but it makes sense. The iX5 is overall larger, so that was to be expected. Overall, the iX5 xDrive60 appears to be about on par with what we saw from the iX3 nearly one year ago. That is, a major leap forward for the badge and brand.