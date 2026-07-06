Article Summary A new spy video shot at the Nürburgring puts the spotlight on multiple electric BMW M3 prototypes, including a test car that seemingly hides the new rear spoiler design.

It's more than just for show as it brings aerodynamic benefits by increasing downforce at the rear axle.

BMW will launch the production M3 (ZA0) in 2027 before introducing a gasoline-fueled M3 (G84) with an inline-six a year later.

It’s no secret that electric M3 prototypes are a common sight at and around the Nürburgring. However, a pro car paparazzo recently spotted a pair of camouflaged test cars that looked slightly different from the ones we’ve seen so far. It appears BMW is beginning to remove some of the disguise, giving us a better idea of what to expect from the production model.

Perhaps the decision came in the aftermath of the M Concept Neue Klasse’s debut at Le Mans. Either way, the prototypes with license plates ending in “105E” and “951E” feature an interesting rear design. While the back end remains heavily camouflaged, we couldn’t help but notice that the subtle trunk lid spoiler has been replaced by a far more prominent aero piece. The difference is easy to spot within the same video we’ve attached below. Other test cars still wear the smaller lip spoiler that protrudes much less from the rear.

The beefy ducktail spoiler was one of the M Concept Neue Klasse’s most eye-catching design elements. With the production model only about a year away, it would make sense for the ZA0 to inherit it. M CEO Frank van Meel has already told us the electric M3 will closely mirror the showcar. Additionally, M design chief Oliver Heilmer confirmed the two will be cut from the same cloth. Mind you, the design element at the back is more than just for show. BMW claims that it brings real aerodynamic benefits by increasing downforce at the rear axle.

Split Ducktail Spoiler

Like the concept, the production car’s prominent rear spoiler will likely be bisected by the BMW roundel. We can’t see the logo on these prototypes because automakers hide their badges in a futile attempt to disguise their identity. Of the two test cars mentioned, the “951E” is the more relevant because it also has the production taillights.

Speaking of lights, neither prototype features the yellow daytime running lights in the headlights nor the bumper-mounted white cube-like lights. However, both elements have already been confirmed for the production model. In fact, the race-car-inspired yellow lighting signature has already debuted on a production model, the 2027 X5 M60e. It appears BMW is reserving the stacked, square Track Lights for full-fat M models.

The concept we keep coming back to previews not only the electric M3 but also a distinct design language for future M cars. While M models have always stood out with unique styling cues, this marks the first time BMW M has gone this far to differentiate them from their donor cars. The M Concept Neue Klasse is far more than an i3 on steroids, introducing extensive changes that go well beyond the usual flared wheel arches.

The electric M3 will be followed sometime in 2028 by a gasoline-powered model, codenamed G84. It, too, will adopt these design elements to distinguish itself from the regular G50 3 Series. The latter should break cover in the coming months before going into production in Dingolfing. With BMW already previewing the next-generation 3 Series Touring, we’re eager to find out whether both the gasoline and electric models will receive the full M treatment. Fingers crossed that they do, and if we had to pick, the ICE makes the most sense.

Video: CarSpyMedia / YouTube