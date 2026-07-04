Dravit Grey and Tanzanite Blue are the only Individual colors at launch. Two Frozen finishes will follow late this year, ahead of the full Individual color range arriving in 2027.

Article Summary The new BMW X5 gets 11 colors at launch, including two Individual finishes, with many more on the way.

Frozen Space Silver and Frozen Tanzanite Blue will be available from the end of 2026.

BMW will introduce the full Individual color palette from April 2027.

With the fifth generation of its seminal luxury SUV, BMW is rolling out five exterior colors the X5 has never offered before. At launch, the G65 can be ordered in Space Silver, Grey Pine, and my favorite: Vancouver Green. Near the end of the year, Frozen Tanzanite Blue and Frozen Space Silver will join the color palette. The “Frozen” terminology is marketing speak for a distinctive matte finish.

Meanwhile, the German configurator is already up and running, revealing the other colors available at the start of X5 sales. Aside from the usual Alpine White and Sapphire Black, the paint shop in Spartanburg can also spray the body in Dravit Grey and Tanzanite Blue, both of which are labeled as Individual colors. Rounding out the launch palette are M Carbon Black and Mineral White.

If none of these hues suit your taste, many more are on the way. Come April 2027, BMW will unlock the full gamut of Individual colors. The Munich-based company goes as far as to say there will be an “almost limitless range of choices when selecting a color scheme.” Regardless of which one you choose, the new winglet-style door handles are always finished in high-gloss black to blend with the beltline.

2027 BMW X5: Plenty Of Customization Options

Vehicles ordered with the M Sport Package or M Sport Package Pro come with painted brake calipers in red or blue, featuring a monochrome M logo. On a related note, optional 23-inch wheels are making their X5 debut. Even the base model comes standard with 21-inch wheels, while the spicy M60e is factory-fitted with larger 22-inch alloys.

Since the new X5 comes standard with a panoramic sunroof, the roof is always heavily tinted. It features two glass panels with a combined area of approximately 2.6 square meters (28 square feet). Unlike some recent BMW models with a fixed glass roof, the front panel still slides open electrically.

BMW paints the side mirror caps in body color on lower trims. Step up to the M Sport Package Pro, and the caps are finished in black. On the X5 M60e, it fits the newly designed M-specific mirrors already seen on the latest M760e. The same design is also coming to the other M Performance models: a V8-powered version and the fully electric iX5.

An extra layer of customization will come from M Performance Parts. Although BMW has already announced them, it has yet to reveal the full lineup. We do know what to expect: a carbon-fiber front splitter, a high-gloss black roof spoiler, an aramid rear diffuser, and aramid mirror caps. The X5 is also getting 21- to 23-inch M Performance wheels, along with interior upgrades such as unique floor mats.

The X5 enters series production in August, with the inline-six gasoline and diesel models reaching the market at the end of November. The plug-in-hybrid variants and the electric iX5 will follow in early 2027.