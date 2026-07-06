Article Summary Artist Theophilus Chin renders a Neue Klasse-era BMW X6 (G66) built off the new G65 X5's design.

Sourced info points to four combustion variants (30, 40, 40d, M60 xDrive) and three iX6 electric variants mirroring the iX5 lineup.

No G66 test mules have surfaced yet, but the iX6 is reportedly targeting Spartanburg production in 2027

BMW only just showed the world the reworked G65 X5, and the renders of what comes next are already circulating. Theophilus Chin, the artist behind a long list of speculative BMW previews, wasted no time turning the X5’s new face into a coupe-roofed X6.

The X5 and X6 have shared sheet metal ahead of the B-pillar since the X6 nameplate showed up in 2008, so Chin’s approach tracks with how BMW has always built this pair. The current G06 X6 dates to 2019 and picked up a mid-cycle refresh in early 2023, which puts it late enough in its life that a G66 successor lining up for a 2027 arrival is plausible.

Borrowed Nose, Familiar Coupe Roofline

Chin’s rendering keeps the front clip essentially identical to the G65 X5, just with a lower stance to sell the sportier positioning. Where his version gets more speculative is the back half, where he leaned on the X2’s rear-end proportions as a reference point. That’s a curious call given how often the X2’s tail gets criticized, though Chin softened it with cleaner, more modern LED taillight graphics rather than a straight copy. A production G66 could still land somewhere closer to the elongated units on the i3, iX3, and new X5, which would be the safer bet for a flagship coupe-SUV.

Powertrains Should Carry Straight Over From The X5

Because the G66 shares its underpinnings with the X5, expect the same spread of mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric options, with a twin-turbo V8 held back for the range-topper. Insiders point to four combustion variants for the G66: 30 xDrive, 40 xDrive, 40d xDrive, and M60 xDrive.

The 30 xDrive looks like a Europe-only entry point. The 40 xDrive is the one American buyers should actually see, running BMW’s B58 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six. The 40d xDrive is the diesel of the bunch, expected to use an updated B57 inline-six, and it’s aimed squarely at European customers rather than the US. At the top sits the M60 xDrive, built around the S68 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that currently makes 523 hp in the outgoing X6.

On the electric side, the iX6 50 xDrive, iX6 60 xDrive, and iX6 M70 xDrive line up exactly with the iX5 range, which makes sense given both cars are said to share the Spartanburg-built platform along with BMW’s sixth-generation battery and motor hardware. None of these designations are confirmed by BMW, so treat them as well-sourced speculation rather than fact.

A hydrogen variant using Toyota-sourced fuel cell tech has been floated for the X5, but there’s no indication yet that BMW plans to extend that to the X6.

Where The X6 Fits As The X4 Disappears

BMW has already confirmed the X4 won’t return for another generation, with the X2 effectively taking its place in the lineup. That leaves the X6’s position looking more secure by comparison. If the timeline holds, the new G66 X6 is expected to enter production at Spartanburg sometimes in 2027.