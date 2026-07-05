BMW has more than 80 vehicles at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, including the next-generation X5 and the 7 Series facelift.

Article Summary BMW is the official car partner of the 60th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

The fifth-generation X5 and 7 Series facelift are celebrating their first public appearance in the Czech Republic.

Out of a total of more than 80 vehicles, about 35 are fully electric.

BMW isn’t missing a beat when it comes to supporting film festivals across Europe. It’s only been a couple of months since the 7 Series facelift made a splash at Cannes, and now the updated G70 is appearing at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. This time, it skips the combustion engine in favor of a fully electric powertrain with the i7 M70.

Whereas it sat next to an E38 at the previous event, BMW is taking a different approach in the Czech Republic. The electric M Performance 7 Series is joined by the fifth-generation X5, which debuted earlier this week during a special event at the Spartanburg factory. Like the flagship luxury sedan, the all-new SUV is making its Czech debut, finished in Vancouver Green with 23-inch BMW Individual aero wheels.

The X5 is particularly interesting inside, as BMW is showcasing the luxury SUV with Individual Smoke White leather and a matching steering wheel. Speaking of options, it also features the 14.6-inch passenger display and slate accents, a first for the automotive industry. Slate trims the center console between the seats, surrounding the crystal glass controls.

2027 BMW X5 Configurator Goes Live In Czechia

As in many other European countries, the X5 configurator is already live in the Czech Republic. For now, buyers can configure only the 40 xDrive and 40d xDrive. The plug-in hybrid and fully electric variants won’t arrive until early October. Prices start at 2,239,900 Kč (about €92,600) for the diesel and 2,319,200 Kč (about €96,000) for the gas model.

As the official vehicle partner of the 60th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, BMW has brought a much larger fleet to support the event. More than 80 vehicles are on hand, around 35 of them fully electric, including the new iX3. This marks the 12th time the automaker has provided shuttle services, and it has also brought the M5 and X7.

The one-off M2 built to celebrate 20 years since BMW set up shop in the Central European country is also on display. Not everything has four wheels, though. BMW Motorrad is represented by arguably two of its most important motorcycles: the M 1000 R and the M 1000 XR. All the cars and motorcycles are on display in front of the Imperial Spa hotel, where visitors can see them through Saturday, July 11.