BMW Germany has the 2027 X5 configurator up and running, with prices starting at €95,750 for the X5 40d xDrive. Other than the diesel, only the 40 xDrive can be ordered. The plug-in hybrids and iX5 will follow.

Article Summary The 2027 BMW X5 configurator has gone live in Germany but it's limited to the 40 xDrive and 40d xDrive.

The base BMW X5 G65 has 21-inch wheels and a panoramic sunroof with an opening section.

Alpine White is the only no-cost color, while the interior can be ordered with Copper Brown or Black artificial leather without paying extra.

Like clockwork, BMW already has the 2027 X5 configurator up and running in Germany. For the time being, you’re limited to the six-cylinder gasoline and diesel versions. Why? Because the 40 xDrive and 40d xDrive will lead the way for the “G65.” The fifth-generation luxury SUV hits the market in late November. Should you want the plug-in hybrids or the fully electric iX5, you’ll have to wait until early next year.

As always, when a new configurator goes live, it offers a first look at the base model. BMW’s press shots all show the new X5 with a long list of options, but this build has zero extras. We’re focusing on the 40d xDrive since it’s the cheaper of the two, at €95,750. Should you prefer the gas engine, it will set you back an extra €4,000.

We resisted the urge to tick boxes on the options list to highlight the most basic X5 you can buy in Germany. Alpine White is the only “free” color BMW offers, while all others range from €1,070 up to €2,140 for Individual finishes like Tanzanite Blue or Dravit Grey. These are the standard 21-inch wheels, with upgrades going all the way up to a 23-inch set (a first for the X5) for €2,800.

Inside, BMW offers a choice of Copper Brown or Black artificial leather at no extra cost. We’d go for the former without hesitation, as it gives the cabin a more upscale feel. That said, black is always a safe choice. Since this is an entry-level spec, it misses out on the 14.6-inch passenger display.

Even in its most basic configuration, the “barebones” X5 still comes well equipped. For example, the panoramic glass roof is standard and includes a section that slides open. BMW also fits a 3D head-up display, which is an optional feature on the smaller iX3 crossover. Adaptive LED headlights are standard as well, complete with glare-free high beam and the X motif, which you can disable.

The standard equipment list is quite extensive and includes heated, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function and a heated steering wheel. You also get dual-zone automatic climate control and a wide array of driver assistance and safety systems. As with all Neue Klasse models, the 17.9-inch iDrive X system and the pillar-to-pillar windshield projection come included in this “lowly” X5 configuration.

Even without splurging on options like the M Sport Package, a proper paint color, larger wheels, or real leather, the X5 still makes a strong impression. If that feels underwhelming, you can go to the other extreme and tick every conceivable box. The result? An X5 40 xDrive that climbs to around €120,000. Once the M60e joins the configurator later this year, a fully loaded version will push the price even higher.

Later in 2027, the already confirmed V8 and electric M Performance variants will sit at the top of the range. The M Lite models are likely to be dethroned the following year by the rumored V8 and electric X5 Ms. We believe a top-tier configuration will comfortably exceed the €150,000 mark.