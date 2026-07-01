The BMW X5 is all-new for 2027, and we have the first live shots to prove it. The G65 is caught on camera in multiple colors, plus there's a bonus look at the M Performance version.

Article Summary Painted in Tanzanite Blue, the X5 M60e is a plug-in hybrid M Performance model with optional 23-inch wheels, a first for the X5.

BMW won't sell the X5 M60e in the United States, where a V8-powered M Performance gas model is programmed to arrive in 2027.

For the photoshoot, BMW also brought along regular X5 models in Vancouver Green and Indianapolis Red.

What better place to showcase a new model than its birthplace? BMW clearly thought the same when it hosted the world premiere of the new X5 at its Spartanburg factory in South Carolina. That’s where all the magic happens, going back to the E53 days. Now in its fifth generation, the company’s original SUV is already posing for the cameras ahead of its launch later this year.

BMWBLOG had an early opportunity to get up close with the G65 at the “Home of the X.” As you can tell, BMW had several flavors of its premium SUV on display. Body colors included Vancouver Green, Indianapolis Red, and Tanzanite Blue. Ironically, the hottest version of the bunch won’t go on sale in the United States. The X5 M60e will remain forbidden fruit, though Americans will get a tastier alternative in 2027. Next year, an M Performance variant with a V8 under the hood will go on sale in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the Europe-bound electrified performance SUV rides on 23-inch wheels, a first for the X5. You’ll also likely notice the new side mirror design shared with the M760e, complete with M-colored stripes to underline its performance intent. At the front, BMW tweaked the closed-off kidney grille with a different pattern and put an M logo, which is echoed on the lower section of the front doors.

If you’re still not sure whether the X-shaped lights suit your style, BMW lets customers choose. Yes, you can switch off the X in favor of a less flashy diagonal layout. However, as you can see, the company clearly believes the new X5 looks best with the so-called “double-X light icons.” While the headlights are customizable, the door handles are not. All versions get the winglet-style units as standard, with automatic doors available as an option.

We didn’t get much time inside the new X5, but the example we were able to shoot featured Contemporary Copper Brown upholstery. While it’s not real leather (Veganza), BMW claims it still feels like the real thing. The black Sport steering wheel will look familiar to those who’ve seen the new i3, iX3, and the 7 Series/i7, and it’s also available in white, but only when paired with the Smoke White Individual interior.

Look for more coverage in the coming days as we continue to dissect the G65. For now, it’s worth noting that the white X5 won’t be going on sale anytime soon. The iX5 Hydrogen arrives “at a later stage,” though likely not before 2028. The fuel-cell version is expected to be the rarest of the bunch, likely limited to markets with hydrogen refueling infrastructure.