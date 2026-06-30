The first M Performance version of the new BMW X5 G65 features a plug-in hybrid inline-six with more muscle than the old V8-powered model M60i.

Article Summary The new BMW X5 M60e uses the same plug-in hybrid inline-six powertrain as the M760e.

It combines a turbocharged 3.0-liter engine with an electric motor for a total system output of 603 hp and 800 Nm.

Even though it weighs 2,640 kilograms, the electrified SUV hits 100 km/h in only four and a half seconds.

BMW isn’t wasting any time expanding the new X5 lineup, as an M Performance version is already here. A forbidden fruit in the United States, the first-ever M60e ditches the old M60i’s V8 in favor of a downsized combustion engine. However, the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six works in conjunction with an electric motor to outpunch the old model in both horsepower and torque.

Lifted straight from the new M760e, the plug-in hybrid powertrain delivers 603 hp and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), matching the electrified full-size luxury sedan. Output is up by a substantial 80 hp and 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) compared to the X5 M60i it indirectly replaces. However, it’s not all good news. The plug-in hybrid setup, complete with a large 26.5-kWh battery pack, adds a significant amount of weight, pushing the curb weight up by 295 kilograms (650 pounds) to 2,640 kg (5,820 lbs).

Consequently, the M Performance X5 is actually slower off the line despite packing more punch. It takes four and a half seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h), or two-tenths of a second longer than the M60i. Both are electronically limited to 155 mph (250 km/h), while in electric mode, the M60e is governed at 87 mph (140 km/h).

2027 BMW X5 M60e: Remarkably Efficient, At Least On Paper

While the M60i has the undeniable appeal of packing a V8 under the hood, the M60e offers the efficiency advantages of plug-in hybrids. BMW estimates you’ll be able to cover as much as 61 miles (98 kilometers) on the WLTP cycle without burning a drop of gasoline. Combined fuel consumption can be as low as 5.7 liters/100 km, compared with the 11.5 liters/100 km quoted by BMW for the eight-cylinder model.

Of course, real-world fuel consumption varies widely depending on several factors, but the gap between the two is substantial. BMW is essentially saying the old X5 M60i is twice as thirsty as the new M60e. Naturally, the company’s figures assume maximum use of the battery pack. When powered solely by its combustion engine, the M60e will inevitably consume more fuel given the extra weight it carries.

BMW sees the new X5 in M60e flavor as the flagship of the G65 lineup. Well, at least until the X5 M (G95) arrives in 2028, or so we’ve heard. In the meantime, a true replacement for the M60i is officially in the works. It doesn’t have a name yet, but we do know it will feature a V8 when it arrives “in due course.” A third M Performance derivative will take the shape of an all-electric model.

The New BMW X5 M60e Has Distinctive Design Upgrades

Beyond the numbers, the M-flavored X5 stands out with double-X M Yellow Lights. We saw the race car-inspired yellow theme earlier this month on the M Neue Klasse concept, and now it’s already making its debut on a production model. The M60e further distinguishes itself with a quad exhaust setup, a more aggressive roof spoiler, and unique taillight graphics. Up front, it features a different grille with an M logo and an interrupted horizontal bar inspired by the M stripes.

Other changes include new M-style mirrors, standard 22-inch wheels (optional 23-inch set available), and an M badge adorning the lower section of the front doors. BMW also fits more aggressively styled bumpers with larger air intakes. Inside, the new M steering wheel we first saw as an option on the iX3 comes standard and features red-accented shift paddles, a 12 o’clock marker, and M-colored stitching.

The X5 M60e goes on sale in Europe in early 2027, shortly after the combustion-engine models launch at the end of November this year.