Article Summary Several prototypes of the fifth-generation X5 were seen during high-speed testing at the Nürburgring.

One of the camouflaged SUVs had a charging port and a quad exhaust system, making it a plug-in hybrid M Performance version.

The fully electric iX5 was also seen silently lapping the famous German track.

Even though it’s only the end of April, BMW has already rolled out several important models. With the world premieres of the new i3, i3 Long Wheelbase, iX3 Long Wheelbase, and the 7 Series facelift now behind it, the luxury brand is already looking ahead. Confirmed for a summer debut, the next-generation X5 has been spotted during final testing.

A spy video shot at the Nürburgring is packed with prototypes. Not only do we see a regular combustion-powered X5, but also its fully electric sibling, the iX5. Perhaps the most intriguing of them all is the version that combines a gasoline engine with an electric motor. Featuring a quad-pipe setup, it’s clearly a plug-in hybrid M Performance model. We’re likely looking at the long-rumored X5 M60e, pairing the latest B58 inline-six with an electric motor.

Even though we’re just months away from its debut, BMW stubbornly keeps the prototype fully camouflaged. Even so, we’re getting strong iX3 vibes, albeit on a larger SUV with different door handles. The upcoming X5 doesn’t use the iX3’s pop-out handles or the semi-enclosed setup from the iX3 Long Wheelbase. Instead, it adopts small winglets integrated into the beltline, similar to those seen on the Speedtop and Skytop.

We’re not yet seeing the rumored “X” motif in the headlights, but the disguise is likely concealing the finer details. At the rear, the new X5 appears to have slimmer taillights than the iX3, although again, the camouflage could be misleading. BMW also seems to favor M Sport Package prototypes, as all test vehicles appear to feature larger air intakes.

Because the test vehicles were filmed from a distance, it wasn’t possible to see the interior. However, the new X5 will be the next BMW to adopt iDrive X, featuring a large central touchscreen and the Panoramic Vision windshield projection. In line with the Neue Klasse philosophy, it’s expected to ditch the rotary controller and most physical controls. It’s unclear whether a passenger display will be offered, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it trickles down from the 7 Series LCI.

The X5 G65 lineup will offer something for everyone. BMW has already confirmed it will sell the luxury SUV with gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric powertrains. Expect 3.0-liter inline-six gasoline and diesel engines, two PHEV variants, and several EV versions. M-badged models will follow, including a full-fat X5 M with a V8, likely sold alongside an electric X5 M.

Looking further ahead, BMW plans to introduce a long-wheelbase X5 G78 in China in 2027, with a possible rollout to additional markets. Then, in 2028, a hydrogen-powered iX5 with a fuel cell will join the lineup, although it will likely be limited to regions with sufficient refueling infrastructure.

Video: CarSpyMedia / YouTube