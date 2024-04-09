BMW gave the X5 a Life Cycle Impulse a little over a year ago but the next-generation model is already deep in development. Automotive News reports dealers in the United States were given an early look at the luxury SUV, potentially codenamed “G65.” One sales representative said it has a “mean” look and X-shaped headlights that were “probably the coolest thing I’ve seen.”

The future X5 was shown behind closed doors during a two-day event held in Las Vegas at the Aria Resort & Casino. Nearly 10 unreleased models were previewed, including the new X3 (“G45”) and 2 Series Gran Coupe (“F74”). These two models are debuting later this year. Dealers also saw the M5 Touring (“G99”), the i7 facelift, MINI Aceman, as well as “next-generation electric sedan and crossover concepts.” It’s unclear whether those two were the Vision Neue Klasse and Vision Neue Klasse X or other EVs.

It was an important meeting with the dealers considering Automotive News reports BMW CEO Oliver Zipse was there, joined by CTO Frank Weber and sales chief Jochen Goller. Fun fact – rapper Snoop Dogg was there to entertain the gathered audience. Dealers also learned BMW intends to roll out almost 40 facelifted or next-generation models by the end of the decade.

One dealer is happy with BMW’s agenda, saying “the product is just unreal.” For obvious reasons, the person wishes to remain anonymous but argues that “companies like Tesla should be shaking in their boots because [BMW’s] electric stuff is outrageous.” Another dealer declared “we feel good about the product. The cars matter at the end of the day.”

Speaking of EVs, the next-gen X5 is allegedly going to spawn an iX5 on the same CLAR platform. Dealers were informed about the V8 engine staying, so expect the M Performance and/or M derivatives to retain eight cylinders. However, in Europe and other regions with stricter emissions regulations, the V8 might not have a future. Expect the new X5 to arrive in 2027.

In the meantime, 2023 was a record year for the company in the US where it sold 362,244 cars. Demand went up by 9% compared to the year before.

