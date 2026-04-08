Article Summary The new Hydrogen Flat Storage system consists of seven carbon-fibre reinforced chambers connected as a single unit, storing at least 7 kg of hydrogen and filling in under five minutes.

The flat design is compatible with the Gen6 battery floor package, allowing the iX5 Hydrogen to share a production line with all five X5 drivetrain variants.

BMW is targeting 2028 to bring the iX5 Hydrogen into wider production, paired with the latest Gen3 fuel cell technology.

BMW has developed a new hydrogen storage system for the iX5 Hydrogen that pushes range up to 750 kilometers (385 miles) and does it without giving up any cabin space. The company calls it the Hydrogen Flat Storage system, and it replaces the previous arrangement of separate cylindrical pressure vessels with something considerably more compact.

Instead of separate cylindrical pressure vessels — which is how most hydrogen cars have done it — there are now seven chambers built from carbon-fiber reinforced composite, all joined together in a single enclosed unit with one central valve. They sit in a metal frame and are rated to 700 bar. Total capacity is at least seven kilograms of hydrogen. Fill time from empty is under five minutes.

A New Tech Design

The flatter, more integrated shape is the whole point. It lines up with the same floor geometry BMW uses for the Gen6 high-voltage battery, which means the hydrogen drivetrain fits into the X5 platform without eating into the cabin or the boot. According to BMW, the rear passengers don’t lose legroom and the cargo area shouldn’t suffer from it.

Dr. Joachim Post, the board member responsible for development, described the packaging challenge as “installation Tetris.” If you recall, BMW is building the new X5 in five different powertrain configurations — full electric, plug-in hybrid, conventional combustion, mild hybrid, and now hydrogen — all on the same production line. For that to work, every variant has to fit within the same dimensional envelope.

On the powertrain side, the iX5 Hydrogen gets the latest Gen3 fuel cell, which is more efficient and more powerful than the unit in the current model. It’s paired with a high-voltage battery, and the whole system runs through BMW’s Heart of Joy chassis software and Dynamic Performance Control. BMW says the driving experience is meant to be indistinguishable from any other X5 in the range, which has always been the harder part of the hydrogen argument to make convincingly.

BMW is targeting 2028 to bring the iX5 Hydrogen into its broader production network. The current generation has been running in a limited pilot fleet — mostly in Europe and California — so 2028 represents the first real move toward something people can actually buy. Whether the hydrogen refueling infrastructure keeps pace with that timeline is a separate question, and a harder one to answer.