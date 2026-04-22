Article Summary The new BMW Passenger Screen is standard across the 2027 7 Series lineup.

At 14.6 inches, it's smaller than the 17.9-inch central display. The Passenger Screen automatically switches to a reduced mode when there isn't a front passenger.

It offers full HD resolution and allows the front passenger to access a wide variety of entertainment options.

It’s been over two years since BMW told us it would evaluate installing a front-passenger screen in production vehicles. Executives in Munich have since greenlit the feature, and it debuts today with the 7 Series LCI. There’s still an element of surprise, though. While you might expect the extra display to be optional, it’s standard across the range.

Including a feature even on the entry-level trim is usually a good thing, right? Still, we’re not convinced the passenger screen will win everyone over. Of course, it’s a matter of taste, but one key detail stands out: you can’t ask BMW to delete it. From the base 735 all the way up to the M760e, every 7 Series gets the extra display.

At 14.6 inches, it’s significantly smaller than the 17.9-inch central display, which the updated flagship sedan shares with the iX3 and i3 Neue Klasse EVs. BMW claims the passenger touchscreen “offers the same sophisticated technology” as the main display. While the massive 31.3-inch rear screen boasts 8K resolution, the front passenger makes do with a full-HD setup.

If you’re worried that whatever the passenger is watching might distract the driver, you have little reason for concern. As in other cars with this feature, a privacy filter (or “integrated shield function”) makes the content barely visible to the driver. When the passenger seat is empty, the display automatically switches to a “reduced mode” and visually blends with the central screen.

When the seat is occupied, the front passenger has access to a wide range of entertainment options. From games and music to video streaming and TV programs, the screen can help pass the time on long drives. If the driver glances over at what’s playing, an interior camera mounted beneath the rearview mirror detects the distraction and the car automatically dims the passenger display.

It’s unlikely to remain exclusive to the 7 Series for long. Other high-end BMW models could adopt the feature, possibly including next year’s X7 G67. We’ll have to see whether BMW brings it to models like the next-gen X5 G65 and 5 Series facelift, and whether the company keeps it standard across the board.