The M Concept Neue Klasse swaps carbon fiber for natural fibers in the construction of the roof and other body panels. It's also used inside for the seat's structural elements.

Article Summary BMW sees natural fiber composites as a replacement for carbon fiber.

Emissions generated during the production process are reduced by 40% compared to carbon fiber.

Michael Scully, Head of BMW M Design, told us natural fiber has similar strength and stiffness as carbon fiber.

Automakers have been using carbon fiber in production cars since the 1980s to cut weight without compromising structural rigidity. In 2026, it’s hard to imagine a high-end performance vehicle without it. However, the M Concept Neue Klasse takes a different approach by relying on something other than a carbon-fiber weave. When the production version arrives, it’s also expected to use a different type of material.

In this concept, BMW uses natural-fiber composites for major body elements such as the front splitter, roof, and rear diffuser. The hood’s air outlets and the new M mirrors also share the same material. Inside, some structural elements of the four bucket seats are made of natural-fiber composites. While concepts allow carmakers to experiment with new technologies that may or may not reach production, we already know the M3 ZA0 will carry these latest developments.

In an interview with BMWBLOG, the Head of BMW M Design explained what prompted the company to make the switch. Michael Scully told us the main benefit is environmental, as the production process for natural fiber composites generates approximately 40% fewer emissions than carbon fiber. BMW claims the material delivers very similar levels of strength and stiffness while significantly reducing the CO2 footprint.

BMW Has Been Working On Natural Fiber Composites For Many Years

For the M Concept Neue Klasse, BMW designed its own weave with a unique pattern and applied a semi-matte finish. Michael Scully went on to explain that a full-gloss finish would have required additional layers, adding weight. The goal was to prioritize lightness by applying lessons learned in motorsport. Natural fiber composites were first tested during the 2019 Formula E season, before being used to replace carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) components in the M4 GT4.

For several years, BMW has been developing flax-based lightweight components with Swiss company Bcomp. Munich has already confirmed that natural fiber will be used in next-generation production cars, and the latest reports suggest the electric M3 will lead the way. It’s believed to be standard when the ZA0 arrives in 2027. However, customers will reportedly have the option to order a panoramic glass roof, which is highly unlikely to include an opening section.

In the concept, BMW applied the iconic M stripes for the rear edge of the roof. Whether that detail makes it to production remains unclear, but it would be a cool option to have. We do know from Scully that, at least in the case of the roof, BMW has the freedom to customize the pattern. That opens the possibility of different designs depending on the model, although it’s still too early to know for sure.