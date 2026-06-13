Article Summary This new render imagines an electric BMW M3 Touring using the bold styling cues from the M Concept Neue Klasse.

Signature M details like flared fenders, yellow lighting, and aggressive aero help the wagon look properly performance-focused.

With strong demand for fast wagons and the electric M3 on the way, an M3 Touring EV feels more plausible than ever.

While not the electric M3 in name, the M Concept Neue Klasse that debuted at Le Mans Friday is not far off from what we expect a production version of BMW’s halo sports sedan to look like some time in 2027. But the reveal already has us thinking: what could a Touring version look like? We’ve wasted no time at all rendering the radical wagon, and we think you’ll be as pleased with the results as we are.

What Does The Electric M3 Touring Look Like?

Details really matter, especially when discussing an enthusiast-charged product like the M3 Touring. Regardless of powertrain, an M3 (or any M product) has to look the part. In that respect, the M Concept Neue Klasse really nailed it. So, it’s no surprise that on our electric M3 Touring render borrows liberally from the details M already included on the M Concept Neue Klasse. The flared fenders, vented hood, and aggressive front and rear diffusors remain very much intact. As do the side skirts and yellow headlights/DRLs, which serve as a distinguishing feature between regular i3 models and the more aggressive M models.

But, naturally, we needed to tweak some of the finer points. After all — this is an M3 Touring render, not the M Concept Neue Klasse Touring render. Most predictable is the added rear hatch, which replaces the sedan’s trunk. There are other minor differences, too. More production-looking mirrors tone down the car’s futuristic vibe just a little. A roof spoiler, a la the M5 Touring, joins a set of bright silver wheels that replaces the M Concept Neue Klasse’s blacked-out rollers.

Drawing From the G81

While a next-gen M3 Touring is in no way confirmed, it’s a likely inclusion in the model lineup. Demand for the current generation, the G81, has remained strong, with BMW even claiming the future product road map could include extreme Touring models for U.S. shores. It isn’t surprising when you further consider the fact that the M5 Touring outsells the sedan in the U.S., painting a very positive picture of how popular enthusiast wagons are in the colonies.

There’s a lot we still aren’t sure about when it comes to the electric M3 — chassis code ZA0. Power figures, pricing, and of course body styles are still all under wraps. BMW won’t properly reveal the electric M3 — which won’t don the “iM3” name at all, but remain simply M3 — until some time next year. The ZA0 should run parallel to gas and maybe even hybrid models of a new M3. It ensures that there’s something for every kind of enthusiast in BMW’s next-gen product portfolio. Of course, from a raw performance standpoint, the ZA0 will almost certainly be the pick. With horsepower estimates floating around the 1,000 hp mark and a quad-motor powertrain confirmed, it’s likely to be capable of ridiculous performance feats, whether in a straight line or clipping a hypothetical apex.

Should BMW decide an electric M3 Touring is in the cards, this is probably a pretty accurate representation. However, this is just a render, so a lot could change. Do you think BMW should offer the M3 Touring in electric?

[Source: instagram.com/uygarspots]