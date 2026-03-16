Article Summary The new BMW X5 will spawn a separate version for China as part of the Neue Klasse lineup.

CEO Oliver Zipse confirmed the China-exclusive X5 in the Q&A session following the BMW Group's annual conference.

The model's internal codename is likely G78, different from the global version's G65.

BMW intends to roll out 40 new models by the end of 2027, and the next-generation X5 is among them. While most of the world is getting the “G65” car that paparazzi have repeatedly spied, a separate version is brewing. Once again, the luxury automaker is developing a derivative specifically for the Chinese market.

CEO Oliver Zipse made the disclosure during a Q&A session following the BMW Group’s annual conference last week. While the company’s outgoing boss didn’t go into details, reports claim this second variant is internally codenamed “G78.” If it’s anything like the current X5 sold in China, it’ll have a longer wheelbase.

Today’s “G18,” available in the world’s largest market, has a 130-millimeter (5.1-inch) stretch between the axles. With a wheelbase of 3105 mm (122 in), it matches the X7. Longer rear doors make it easier to get in and out of the back seats, which are often more luxurious than those in global BMWs. Of course, the benefit of an elongated wheelbase is found in the superior legroom compared with the equivalent international model.

According to sources familiar with BMW’s agenda, the fifth-generation X5 will be bigger. Its wheelbase is allegedly growing by 60 mm (2.36 in) to 3035 mm (119.4 in). It’s reasonable to assume the version for China will have an even longer wheelbase, possibly exceeding that of the outgoing “G18.”

Before BMW stretches out the new X5 in China, it’s about to introduce the long-wheelbase iX3 (“NA6”). The first regional Neue Klasse model premieres next month at the Beijing Auto Show, where it’ll share the spotlight with the 7 Series facelift. Ironically, the company’s flagship doesn’t have a long-wheelbase version. That’s despite the fact it carries the “L” suffix in its name for the Chinese market. It’s likely a marketing technique to lure in more buyers.

While the standard X5 is entering production this fall at the Spartanburg Plant, its Chinese cousin should follow in January 2027. The longer variant could be assembled at the Dadong factory, as is the case today. Similarly, BMW is likely to build the fully electric iX5 there as well.

In China, BMW also sells long-wheelbase versions of the X1/iX1 and X3/iX3 alongside three stretched sedans: 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series/i3, and 5 Series/i5.