Article Summary The electric M3 won't change much when the production car goes on sale in 2027.

BMW told us the gasoline version will also stay true to the M Concept Neue Klasse.

The two M3 models will be sold alongside well into the 2030s.

Historically, BMW hasn’t exactly been big on concepts. During the last century, the company generally preferred to launch production cars directly without offering many glimpses of what was to come. Sure, the 1972 Turbo did pave the way for the 1978 M1, but the company’s one and only supercar was the exception rather than the rule. The same goes for the 1997 Z07, which led to the stunning Z8 a couple of years later.

It wasn’t until after 2000 that BMW began unveiling more concepts that previewed cars that eventually reached showrooms. The 2009 Vision EfficientDynamics (i8) and 2011 i3 Concept immediately spring to mind. Sadly, the more recent M Vision Next supercar was also supposed to reach production, until it didn’t. Fast-forward to 2026, a new performance car is making a splash at Le Mans this weekend. This time around, it’s headed for production.

The M Concept Neue Klasse won’t change much when the electric M3 arrives sometime next year. Speaking on the sidelines of the concept’s premiere, BMW M CEO Frank van Meel confirmed the next M3 will stay true to the concept’s appearance. Oliver Heilmer, the man responsible for designing future M cars, also revealed the forthcoming ZA0 will be cut from the same cloth as the concept. That includes the cool new lights we discussed in a separate article.

The Gasoline M3 G84 Will Be Similar

Looking ahead, BMW also told us the next-generation M3 with a combustion engine won’t differ much either. However, we can safely assume it will have a longer nose to accommodate an inline-six. The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter engine will likely adopt mild-hybrid technology to comply with Europe’s increasingly strict emissions regulations. An educated guess suggests that the front fascia will be modified to incorporate air intakes for cooling the updated S58.

At the rear, the gasoline-powered M3 will be further differentiated by a quad exhaust setup. Codenamed G84, the six-cylinder sports sedan won’t be the only 3 Series variant with four exhaust tips protruding from the bumper. Even though the regular 3 Series G50 hasn’t been revealed yet, BMW has already previewed its M Performance sibling. The M340i-replacing M350 made a brief appearance as a camouflaged prototype in an official video released in March.

As for what BMW is changing on the M Concept Neue Klasse as it transitions to production, the company predictably stays tight-lipped. However, look no further than the M3 ZA0 test cars spotted at the Nürburgring. The prototypes featured the i3’s flush door handles and dispensed with most of the wild aerodynamic add-ons, including the massive ducktail spoiler. Additionally, the concept’s new M mirrors have yet to appear on disguised test cars.

That said, the prototypes may not have been fitted with all production-intent components. Consequently, the final version could end up even closer in design to the concept. Whatever is planned for next year’s electric M3, it’ll largely carry over to its ICE counterpart when it arrives later.