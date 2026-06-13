The electric M3 concept's square lights at the front and rear are coming to production models from BMW M. Additionally, yellow front double lights are confirmed.

Article Summary The cube-like lights protruding from the electric M3 concept's bumpers are coming to production models from BMW M.

BMW is also putting yellow lights in future high-performance vehicles.

The first model to feature these design elements will be next year's fully electric M3 (ZA0).

Reports of special M-exclusive lights have been swirling, with rumors suggesting they’d debut on the M Performance 7 Series. However, the G70 facelift does not feature a unique lighting signature for either the M760e or the i7 M70. The first BMW to further distinguish itself from the regular model with dedicated lights will be next year’s electric M3.

Previewed at Le Mans this weekend by the M Concept Neue Klasse, the future ZA0 will get Track Lights. These illuminated cubes protruding from the front bumper are likely to serve as additional LED daytime running lights. The design is inspired by the updated M Hybrid V8 endurance racer introduced for the 2026 season.

For symmetry, BMW repeats the motif at the rear, where red squares extend from the bumper edges. The role of these rear lights hasn’t been specified, but we imagine they’ll function as fog lights or DRLs. We can rule out an extra set of brake lights, however, since the concept already has a third brake light in the usual location at the top of the rear glass.

There Are Still Unanswered Questions

It’s unclear whether BMW will also put Track Lights on M Performance models or only true Ms. It also remains to be seen whether they’ll be standard or optional. Either way, those illuminated squares will make M cars instantly recognizable from a distance. At the same time, they’ll create a visual connection with the company’s race cars.

The motorsport connection will be reinforced by another lighting feature. BMW will introduce M Yellow Lights on its road cars. The look has previously been used on several CS special editions, but it’s now coming to regular production M models. The inspiration once again comes from the M Hybrid V8 and immediately sets the car apart from the standard i3 sedan.

There’s another lighting trick in the concept that you might have missed. Beyond the backlit M letter, the futuristic grille features illuminated stripes that reference the logo’s three sections. Michael Scully, Head of BMW M Design, told us the 3D lighting within the large grille creates the illusion of smaller kidneys for a detail we admittedly hadn’t noticed. It’s a clever visual trick that we hope makes it to production.

The first M-flavored electric i3 we’ll see is unlikely to be the full M3 but rather an M Performance variant. We’ve been hearing about an i3 M60 for a while, and it’s expected to arrive before the end of this year. How many of these design elements remain exclusive to M, and how many eventually trickle down to M Lite models, remain open questions.