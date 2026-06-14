The M Concept Neue Klasse previews next year's electric M3, and yes, BMW will let you change (simulated) gears.

Article Summary Even though it's fully electric, the BMW M Concept Neue Klasse has red-accented shift paddles behind the steering wheel.

The concept also introduces a new M toggle shifter different than what BMW installs in the regular i3 electric sedan.

BMW M's configurable M1 and M2 buttons will continue in electric M cars.

It’s safe to say that BMW’s M Concept Neue Klasse is an electric M3 in all but name. This weekend, company higher-ups revealed that the production-ready car debuting next year will closely echo the concept. M CEO Frank van Meel and M Head of Design Oliver Heilmer told BMWBLOG that the electric ZA0 and the combustion-engine G84 are cut from the same cloth as the car currently on display at Le Mans.

Even if reports prove true and the gasoline-powered version loses the manual transmission, the ICE model will still have shift paddles. Surprisingly, it won’t be the only M3 variant to feature them. BMW is putting these red-accented plus and minus paddles behind the steering wheel of its electric twin. The M Concept Neue Klasse’s interior gives us the clearest indication yet that BMW is about to equip the EV with a simulated gearbox.

At this point, you’re probably wondering why. It’s understandable if your first reaction is to dismiss it as nothing more than a gimmick. However, there’s a logical explanation behind the decision to let drivers change gears, even if they’re virtual. When a performance EV simulates gear shifts, it provides audio and tactile reference points that help drivers gauge speed and acceleration.

Simulated Gear Changes Could Be Genuinely Useful

When you’re going flat out on a track, it should be easier to manage the M3’s immense power from its quad-motor setup by progressing through the gears. Artificial shifting could make the experience more engaging while giving the driver a better sense of power delivery. Enthusiasts have criticized sporty EVs for lacking the drama of a combustion engine because their acceleration can feel linear and uneventful.

With shift paddles, BMW is trying to recapture some of the excitement delivered by combustion-engine cars with real transmissions. However, you could argue that artificially limiting power delivery through simulated gear shifts is counterintuitive in a sports car. It also adds complexity without delivering any tangible performance gains.

Whether you’re for or against the idea, it’s worth noting that BMW won’t force drivers to use the shift paddles. That’s an important point because anyone opposed to simulated gear shifts can simply ignore the feature altogether. The simulated gear changes will only be available in certain drive modes, where they’ll modulate power delivery based on the selected gear.

To complement the artificial shifts, M has been developing a dedicated soundtrack to enhance the driving experience under acceleration. It blends elements inspired by the sounds of BMW’s inline-six, V8, and V10 engines into a unique soundscape destined for the electric M3 and other high-performance EVs. An electric X3 M should follow shortly, and we’ve already discussed how BMW could build an X5 M without a combustion engine as early as 2028.

If you’d rather have the real thing, BMW M is still committed to combustion engines. Engineers have secured the future of the six- and eight-cylinder powerplants by updating the S58 and S68 to comply with Euro 7 regulations. That strongly suggests both engines will survive well into the 2030s.