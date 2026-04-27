BMW M has a secret garage. We’ve been there once in 2011. Inside it: four prototypes that never made production — a V8 M3, a special V10 M5 and V10 M6, and a stripped-out M2. Each one was built, tested, and shelved. Each one could have been something. So which should have actually existed?

The M5 CSL V10 is the crowd-pleaser argument — 630 horsepower, 8,750 rpm, 150 kilograms lighter than the standard car, a 7:50 Nürburgring lap that would have embarrassed almost everything on sale at the time. The M6 CSL V10 makes a similar case but adds active aero, a retractable front spoiler, and those double-strut mirrors that ended up on every M car that followed. The M2 CSL F87 is the purist’s pick — 450 horsepower in the lightest, shortest M car of its generation, essentially the M2 CS but harder. All reasonable. None of them the right answer.

The right answer is the E46 M3 CSL V8.

A CSL Already Born Perfect

By 2003 the M3 CSL had done something close to impossible. It took the E46 M3 — already the car most enthusiasts pointed to when pressed for the best driving machine on earth — and made it better. Carbon fiber roof. Stripped door cards. Rear bench gone. A reworked S54 spinning to 8,000 rpm with 360 horsepower. It weighed 1,385 kilograms. The steering felt like a direct connection between your palms and the front tyres. It lapped the Nürburgring in 7 minutes 50. In 2003.

By almost universal agreement among journalists who drove it, it was the finest M car BMW had made. Some went further. And yet the engineers at Garching — people constitutionally unable to leave well alone — looked at this car and asked the dangerous question: what if it had a V8?

The Ghost in the Garage

BMW M built a V8 M3 CSL. They never sold it. Most people don’t know it exists. The prototype was designated the S65VB40. BMW M took a press-fleet CSL donated after its media duties and used it as the base. The engine came from the S62 — the 4.9-liter V8 from the E39 M5 and Z8 — but this wasn’t a transplant. They developed a 4.0-liter high-revving version producing 430 horsepower. Not a lazy torque-heavy V8. Something tuned to rev, tuned to sing.

The V8 needed more air than the six. The standard CSL had one opening in the lower bumper. This one needed two. The team cut the holes and built a new bumper cover by hand — it’s the only external tell that something underneath is different. Inside, it’s a normal CSL: full bucket seats, lightweight center console, everything stripped for weight. The 110 kilograms saved over the standard M3 didn’t all survive — the heavier V8 gave some of it back.

It stayed a one-off. The work fed into the S85 V10 for the E60 M5 and, more directly, the S65 V8 that went into the E90/E92/E93 M3 from 2007 — 414 horsepower, 8,300 rpm, one of the best engines BMW M ever made. The prototype had shown them where to go. Years before anyone heard it on a road.

Why It Was the Obvious Choice

This is pretty simple to argue. The case was already made before that prototype existed. In 2001 BMW M ran the M3 GTR in the American Le Mans Series. Regulations required a road car. So BMW built around a hundred examples of the M3 GTR Straßenversion. That car had already put a 4.0-liter V8 into an E46 body and driven it on public roads. That happened in 2001. Two years later, the engineers at Garching were asking whether the same engine belonged in the CSL. It’s not a difficult question when someone has already done it.

What It Would Have Meant

Start with the existing CSL — 110 kilograms lighter than the standard M3, carbon roof, stripped interior, suspension recalibrated to the point where the car feels almost aggressive at low speed. The SMG gearbox sharpened to match.

Swap the S54 six for the 4.0-liter V8. Seventy more horsepower, completely different character. Not the linear climb of the six but the sudden authority of eight cylinders loading up below 4,000 rpm and then erupting past it. And the sound. The CSL’s stripped cabin would have put that V8 directly into your chest — into that place behind the sternum that has no medical name but every driver knows.

The V8 was heavier than the S54, maybe 25 to 30 kilograms across the nose. BMW M engineers have never treated extra weight as a conclusion, only a problem to solve. More carbon, lighter panels. It would have been handled. The result would have sat alongside the GTR Straßenversion as one of the defining E46 variants — but actually buyable. A car for the person who’d driven the M3 CSL and spent the drive home thinking: more.

The Decision That Wasn’t Made

BMW M let the six-cylinder CSL stand alone. The prototype went into storage. There’s no official explanation. The practical reasons aren’t hard to imagine — recertification costs, development budget, the risk of cannibalising a car already selling at a premium. None of that is unreasonable.

But the great M cars were never built on reasonable grounds. The M1 wasn’t. The GTR wasn’t. The CSL program itself — spending money to build a more expensive, lighter version of a car most people couldn’t afford — wasn’t business logic. It was the engineers refusing to stop.

The V8 CSL deserved to exist for the same reason the six-cylinder CSL deserved to exist.