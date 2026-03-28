Article Summary The one-off handover event took place this week right at the Debrecen plant in Hungary where the BMW iX3 is exclusively made.

This Sapphire Black iX3 50 xDrive with the M Sport Package is one of the first customers cars delivered by BMW.

Due to high demand, a second shift has been added at the Debrecen plant sooner than initially planned.

Picking up your brand-new car straight from the factory that built it is an experience few of us will ever enjoy. It’s even rarer for an automaker to organize a handover event at a brand-new plant where series production only began a few months ago. An early iX3 adopter had the privilege of receiving the keys to the electric SUV at its place of birth in Debrecen.

BMW held a one-off ceremony at the Debrecen site for a customer who chose the iX3 in Sapphire Black. Judging by its exterior appearance, it sits on the pricier side. We’re noticing the optional M Sport Package Pro and 22-inch aerodynamic wheels (1053 I). It also gets the new M steering wheel design we’ll be seeing more often on future M-badged performance models.

The iX3 has been built exclusively in Debrecen since the end of last year. A second shift is already in place, sooner than planned, as BMW accelerated the production ramp-up to meet strong demand. At full capacity, the site will produce up to 150,000 vehicles annually. For now, only the 50 xDrive is assembled there, but both more affordable and pricier versions are on the way.

We’ve previously reported on 40 and 40 xDrive variants at the entry level. At the other end of the lineup, M Performance and full-fat M versions flavors are planned. The cheaper models and the iX3 M60 are expected to arrive in Europe by the end of this year or early 2027, before expanding to other markets. The full-fledged X3 M (“ZA5”) with a quad-motor setup should arrive by the end of 2027.

With the iX3 being an all-new model, it’s unrealistic to expect every option to be available from day one. Beyond new variants, BMW will gradually expand the configurator with additional exterior colors and wheel designs. Inside, a white steering wheel is already available, and heated rear seats should follow soon. Ventilated front seats and an adaptive suspension are also planned for later. Don’t expect air suspension, though, as it will be reserved for larger, more expensive Neue Klasse EVs.

Debrecen won’t be the only factory assembling the iX3. At some point in 2027, production of the electric crossover will also begin at the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico. Meanwhile, BMW is preparing to launch a long-wheelbase “NA6” version in China, where it will be built for local buyers and select export markets. For now, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia have been confirmed.

The recently revealed i3 sedan (“NA0”) will be made in Munich, Germany, rather than in Hungary. However, the Debrecen site could potentially get a second EV before the year’s end. The iX4 (“NA7”) might begin rolling off the assembly line in November, but we’re waiting for BMW to confirm.