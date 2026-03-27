Article Summary This BMW iX3 50 xDrive combines an M Sport Package Pro with Individual two-tone leather.

It has the new M steering wheel and M Sport seats.

The 22-inch, M-branded wheels are the largest available for the electric SUV.

Being able to shop in the luxury segment certainly has its perks. Although the iX3 sits closer to the bottom of the BMW lineup than to the top, it’s still highly customizable. Sure, some options like ventilated front seats and heated rear seats aren’t offered yet, but they’re coming. In the meantime, a new high-spec build shows what’s currently available in the configurator.

Based on the 50 xDrive version, this iX3 combines a Polarized Grey finish with the M Sport Pro Package. It rides on one of the available 22-inch wheels, the 1054 M design with a two-tone finish Munich can’t seem to get enough of these days. Since this serves as a press car, BMW didn’t miss the opportunity to add the illuminated grille.

The interior is just as generously equipped, featuring genuine leather upholstery. Available as an Individual upgrade, the two-tone Adelaide Grey combines Merino leather with M PerformTex. The latter is a velour-like material first seen a couple of years ago on the 4 Series Coupe and Convertible.

Other highlights include the new M steering wheel, which looks less unusual than the standard design but still isn’t what we’d call conventional. Illuminated M badges in the upgraded seats remind us that this trinket is no longer exclusive to full-fledged M cars. This 50 xDrive isn’t even an M Performance version; a hotter variant is expected to debut later this year, before the X3 M arrives in 2027.

Every time BMW shows the new iX3 in press images, the Neue Klasse SUV features the optional panoramic glass roof. This one is no exception, offering 100% UV protection and solar energy filtering. Whoever configured this car spared no expense, adding extras like a 3D head-up display, three-zone climate control, and a Harman Kardon sound system.

We checked the build sheet and found the options total just over €21,000, pushing the price to nearly €89,000. That’s how it goes with lavishly equipped versions when you tick nearly every box. This one even includes an electrically retractable trailer hitch and smaller add-ons, such as a partition net.

Of course, BMW will gladly sell you a more affordable iX3 50 xDrive with fewer options. More attainable versions are on the way, with the 40 and 40 xDrive expected toward the end of the year. These will likely make do with a smaller battery, and the iX3 40 will forgo the front motor.

Logic suggests the i3 sedan will be slightly cheaper than the equivalent iX3, but it’s best to wait for BMW to release official pricing details.

Photos: Samuel Zaťko / Instagram