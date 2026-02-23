Article Summary The M760 xDrive is returning for the facelifted G70 7 Series with a V8 engine and a rumored start of production date of March 27, joining the M760e PHEV in a two-model M Performance lineup.

The updated S68TÜ1 V8 is expected to produce at least 523 hp, with the same engine also debuting in the G65 BMW X5 M60.

The new model drops the traditional "i" suffix — a reflection of BMW's broader naming shift reserving "i" for electrified models — and unlike its V12-powered M760i predecessor, will simply be badged M760 xDrive.

The full-fat V8 is coming back to BMW’s flagship sedan, but with a twist. According to new rumors by the usual insider ynguldyn, the G70 7 Series LCI (facelift) will spawn an M760 xDrive variant powered by a V8 engine, with a rumored start of production date as early as March 27. If confirmed, the model would mark a powerful statement from BMW at a time when the brand is doubling down on internal combustion alongside its electrification push.

Currently, BMW sells a V8-powered 7 Series in some markets. The 760i is the model badge in the U.S. But the M760 xDrive would not arrive alone. It is expected to join the M760e, a plug-in hybrid M Performance model that carries over the proven six-cylinder PHEV drivetrain. Yet, that model is not expected to be sold in North America.

The pairing of the two would give the 7 Series LCI lineup a compelling one-two punch — a cleaner, electrified performance option alongside a pure, uncompromising V8 for those who want nothing to do with a charging cable.

The M760e will appeal to markets with strict emissions regulations or customer incentives tied to electrification, while the M760 xDrive is expected to target buyers who prioritize outright performance and the tactile experience of a naturally aspirated or turbocharged V8.

An Updated Engine: The S68TÜ1

The heart of the M760 is expected to be a revised version of BMW’s S68 V8, now designated the S68TÜ1 — an updated iteration of the 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged unit. This same engine is also slated to debut in the upcoming G65 BMW X5 M60, where it is expected to produce at least 536 horsepower. The TÜ1 suffix signals a significant technical update to the engine, though full specifications are yet to be officially confirmed by BMW.

Market Availability Still to Be Determined — But the US Would Be The Main One

While it remains unclear whether the M760 xDrive will reach every global market, the United States is expected to be one of the confirmed destinations. That makes sense: American buyers have historically gravitated toward V8-powered luxury flagships, and the M760 nameplate carries strong recognition in the market from its prior-generation run in the G11/G12 7 Series.

European availability may be more nuanced given tightening CO₂ regulations, which could limit or delay the V8 model’s roll-out in certain countries. However, markets like the Middle East, China, and Australia are also natural fits for a high-output V8 flagship.

The potential of an M760 with a V8 will also give the BMW M division a boost since it will fall under their sale reports. The M Performance Automobiles lineup has been very strong for the M brand in the last few years, both on the gasoline and electric side of things.

BMW Sold An M760i Before, But With A V12

The M760 name carries genuine heritage. BMW previously offered the M760i and M760Li on the prior-generation G11/G12 7 Series, where it was powered by a thunderous 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V12 producing 601 horsepower — one of the last V12-powered BMWs ever sold.

That engine made the M760i one of the most exclusive and viscerally satisfying luxury sedans on the market at the time. Worth noting: the new model drops the traditional “i” suffix, as BMW has been phasing out the designation for its gasoline-powered vehicles — a branding shift meant to reserve the “i” identifier for electric and plug-in hybrid models. So while it’s a spiritual successor to the M760i, it will simply wear the M760 xDrive badge — a subtle but meaningful distinction for BMW enthusiasts keeping score.

V8s Are Here To Stay

Recently, BMW has made clear that the V8 remains a cornerstone of its product portfolio, and the S68 family of engines — already found in the M5, XM, and X7 M60i — is receiving continued development investment. The S68TÜ1 update demonstrates that BMW is not simply maintaining these engines, but actively evolving them.

The broader LCI update for the G70 7 Series is expected to bring a range of design and technology refinements, including revised lighting signatures front and rear, interior updates, and the latest generation of BMW’s operating system. For the full picture on the 7 Series facelift, see our earlier report here.

What to Expect Next

With a potential start of production date in July 26, the 7 Series Facelift will have an official reveal this Spring— whether at a motor show or through a standalone online debut — we will soon see the flagship luxury limousine.

[Rumor first reported by ynguldyn]