In the 40 xDrive specification, the new X5 will weigh 125 kilograms more than before.

BMW is upgrading the inline-six engine by unlocking more power from the venerable B58.

The new X5 was among the many models BMW inadvertently listed on its web shop last week. The section of the site dedicated to 2027MY vehicles has since been taken down. However, we remember an X5 40 xDrive briefly appeared on the company’s U.S. page. It’s widely believed to be the launch version of the G65, and now we may know its secrets.

According to a well-placed BMW insider posting on the Bimmer Post forums, the new X5 will be slightly longer. Overall length is said to increase by 59 millimeters (2.3 inches) to 4994 mm (196.6 in). At the same time, height drops by 14 mm (0.5 in) to 1751 mm (68.9 in). The fifth generation of Munich’s original SUV is also believed to be slightly narrower. Without mirrors, the width is decreasing by 4 mm (0.1 in) to exactly 2000 mm (78.7 in).

We’re expecting roomier rear seats following a 60 mm (2.36 in) wheelbase stretch. That would put the distance between the axles at 3035 mm (119.4 in). Nevertheless, it still wouldn’t match the X5 Li (G18) sold in China, where the wheelbase measures an X7-matching 3105 mm (122.2 in). Although the X5’s overall height is dropping slightly, ground clearance is surprisingly increasing by 12 mm (0.5 in) to 226 mm (8.9 in).

Predictably, the X5 will weigh slightly more than the outgoing model. According to the same insider, the upcoming generation will be 125 kilograms (275 pounds) heavier than the xDrive40i on sale today. Consequently, the new 40 xDrive will tip the scales at 2,290 kg (5,049 lbs) without a driver.

Under the hood, the venerable B58 engine will be updated to the B58B30M3 specification. Output from the turbocharged inline-six is expected to reach 394 hp and 540 Nm (398 lb-ft), up by 19 hp and 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) compared to the outgoing X5 xDrive40i. A mild-hybrid setup will contribute an additional 17 hp (up 5 hp) while maintaining the same 200 Nm (124 lb-ft) as before.

Although only the xDrive version is mentioned, the BMW USA website also listed an sDrive variant. The rear-wheel-drive 40 would weigh slightly less, though most customers are unlikely to notice the difference. For reference, only 36 kg (79 lbs) separate the 2026 X5 sDrive40i from the X5 xDrive40i.

The Spartanburg plant in South Carolina is rumored to kick off production in August, suggesting an official reveal is scheduled for early summer.

Source: Bimmer Post